UM Dining's garden ducks feted

The birthday party is more than just a hokey celebration, Bundy said.

“Essentially we’re encouraging people in the campus community to connect more with the ducks,” he said. “It’s more than just simply working with the garden, they are a member of the campus community so bridging that gap between students and the ducks.”

Aubrey Pongluelert is finishing her master’s degree in environmental studies at UM and is concentrating on sustainable food and farming. As the UM Dining garden manager, she’s spends a lot of time with the ducks.

“I like everything about it,” she said. “It’s a wonderful job. It’s really amazing to be a part of a system where it’s like you really get to see the full closed loop system. We’re seeding, planting, growing, harvesting and then it goes straight to our dining halls and kitchens and then we get to eat that food. “

The ducks are a “huge point of public engagement,” she noted.

“The ducks are associated with the gardens and the gardens are going straight into the Food Zoo and Iron Griz and the bakery,” she said.