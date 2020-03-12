UM Dining's garden ducks feted

The mascots for the University of Montana’s sustainable agriculture initiative got a present of mealworms for their second birthday celebration on Thursday.
Poppy, Hazel, Kiwi, Mabel, Etta and Duckleberry Finn, six Welsh harlequin ducks used for eggs and pest control, spend their time between UM Dining’s two garden plots. For the two-year anniversary of their arrival on campus, UM Dining went all out on a birthday party, handing out cake, livestreaming the ducks getting a present of a mirror for entertainment and having a guest artist live-sketch their activities.
The Food Zoo dining hall was also decorated with giant inflatable ducks wearing sunglasses, and a huge birthday card was available for well-wishers to write messages.
“They eat dandelions and pests and they also produce eggs,” explained Trail Bundy, UM Dining’s marketing and communications manager. “They produce about 600 eggs for us every year, so those go on to the Iron Griz on their main entrees and they also go to UM Catering and the Bearclaw Bakery for our campus community.”
The breed is flightless and adapted to cold weather, he said, so they don’t require a huge amount of care. They also provide natural fertilizer by relieving themselves on the grounds of the South Avenue Garden next to Iron Griz.
The birthday party is more than just a hokey celebration, Bundy said.
“Essentially we’re encouraging people in the campus community to connect more with the ducks,” he said. “It’s more than just simply working with the garden, they are a member of the campus community so bridging that gap between students and the ducks.”
Aubrey Pongluelert is finishing her master’s degree in environmental studies at UM and is concentrating on sustainable food and farming. As the UM Dining garden manager, she’s spends a lot of time with the ducks.
You have free articles remaining.
“I like everything about it,” she said. “It’s a wonderful job. It’s really amazing to be a part of a system where it’s like you really get to see the full closed loop system. We’re seeding, planting, growing, harvesting and then it goes straight to our dining halls and kitchens and then we get to eat that food. “
The ducks are a “huge point of public engagement,” she noted.
“The ducks are associated with the gardens and the gardens are going straight into the Food Zoo and Iron Griz and the bakery,” she said.
Along with mealworms, they're fed oyster shells and duck feed along with whatever insects they can dig up. Their eggs are quite a bit larger than chicken eggs and make great omelets, Bundy said. County regulations stipulate that nobody can have more than six.
Students in the Food Zoo seemed delighted to have a little distraction from coronavirus news on Thursday.
“It’s a bit strange,” said Liam Dowsett, staring at a giant inflatable duck pool toy and snapping a cellphone photo of the giant card. “But it’s cool.”
Other students wrote messages of love for the ducks on the giant birthday card.
“Happy Bday Ducks,” wrote one well-wisher named Luke. “You’ve migrated into my heart and made it light as a feather. Stay gold, XOXO.”
For more information on UM's sustainable food program visit umt.edu/dining/.