UM education student teaches Missoula Online Academy learning pod

In the basement of a house in the upper Rattlesnake neighborhood this week, Alex Carey circled a table of four Missoula third-graders typing on laptops.
On one wall, a poster displayed multiplication tables, and on another, student art projects gave the space a splash of color. In the background was a dry erase board with the day’s schedule.
“Alex, how do you spell ‘talked?’” Lucie Moriarity, one of the third-graders asked.
“Let’s sound it out,” Carey responded, as she knelt beside Lucie to enunciate one letter at a time. The third-graders were working on narrative writing before moving into quiet reading time. Later in the day, they’d take their Unit 1 test.
In a smaller room down the hall, two kindergartners could be heard sounding out the letter “M” in the background.
“Mom, mom, mom, mom,” echoed down the hallway, as the kindergartners emphasized their “M” sounds. Carey heard one of them call her name, and she was off to help with whatever he needed.
The University of Montana education student has been working as the at-home teacher for the group of six students since the first day of school for the Missoula Online Academy (MOA) through Missoula County Public Schools. She was hired by three families who teamed up to form a learning pod for their kids.
“You just walk in and it feels like school,” said Meaghan Moriarity, mother to twin third-graders in the group, Lucie and Amelia. “When we’re leaving to go to work, she’s kind of assembling the kids and getting them ready, and it just feels as normal as it can be I think right now.”
***
Carey teaches the students four days a week, working alongside their MOA teachers and developing some of her own curriculum to supplement the online academy lessons.
She’s with them from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and for longer periods on Tuesdays and Thursdays, until 4:30 p.m.
Between the two age groups, Carey is teaching students in two completely different developmental stages simultaneously.
“It can be difficult at times,” she said. “I will kind of guide one of the age groups into an activity, whether that’s an online assignment that they have through the online academy or something else … and then I’ll move to the other group while the first group is kind of working independently.”
She’s also getting an opportunity to develop her own curriculum. Through the MOA, the kids are technically "in school" every day from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., “so on Tuesdays and Thursdays, that extra little two and a half hours after that is kind of up to me to plan,” Carey said.
The pod has started to call this extra time “inquiry time,” and Carey has to make sure the lessons cater to both kindergarten and third-grade students.
“It is a little bit difficult to find the middle ground, where we’re doing activities that are mentally stimulating and interesting and at the level of both kindergartners and third-graders,” she said. “Last week, our inquiry in the spirit of Halloween, we did a skeleton inquiry. We explored bones and played some games and did some activities and learned about the skeletal system.”
The experience has been invaluable in terms of real-world learning, she said.
“I’m learning so much in all my (UM) classes and it’s obviously information that I’m going to carry with me as I proceed into my professional career, but having the hands-on experience is incredible as far as classroom management strategies and lesson planning and just having that sort of real, tangible experience.”
Specializing in math, Carey has especially enjoyed working with third-grader Charlie Schmidt, who has an affinity for the subject.
“It’s nice to be able to kind of mentor her,” Carey said, adding it’s a subject that tends to get a bad rap. “I’ve had some great math teachers and so I kind of want to step into that role and be that great math teacher that makes math fun and interesting and relevant for other students.”
Carey is a full-time student on top of teaching the pod, which she admitted has been tough at times.
“I definitely have to exercise my time management skills to be able to get everything done, but I don’t think I would really want it any other way right now,” she said, adding she’s getting paid well too, so it’s been more than worth any sacrifice.
***
All of the pod parents work in health care and banded together this summer to come up with a remote learning setup for their kids that offered consistency, structure, and social interaction and would allow them to continue working with their patients safely.
“I’m a health care worker, I run a company and I need to work, my husband needs to work and we also needed something that felt safe enough for us,” said Angela Listug-Vap, mother to pod students Logan and Levi Vap, in third grade and kindergarten.
The pod has also allowed their kids to learn alongside a small group of peers, which the families felt was a vital part of their education.
“Back in the spring and through summer, we were so isolated so much, that I just really wanted the kids to be with kids,” Listug-Vap said. “I think kids need other kids to learn. It brings them joy.”
Moriarity, Listug-Vap and the third mom in the group, Samantha Schmidt said they collaborated with Carey on a plan of action and safety protocols they all agreed to follow to keep the pod safe. Schmidt's daughter, Charlie, and kindergarten son, Robin, are in the pod.
“We all are living very intentionally in that our children aren’t doing any extracurricular activities in the community, and we sort of say we’re kind of all living under these phase one restrictions,” Moriarity said.
Carey is even taking online-only classes this semester to limit her interaction with other UM students.
“She’s making huge sacrifices to be part of this pod in terms of social restrictions that we’ve all agreed to. She’s been an incredible pod instructor and so willing to live in this very cautious way so she can be part of the pod,” Listug-Vap said.
Carey said she feels a strong responsibility to keep the whole group safe.
“We all have agreed on those conditions … I can do my part to make sure that the kids are safe and the families are safe in such uncertain times,” she said, adding that means giving up social gatherings with friends as well.
So far, they’ve had a couple instances where a family in the group had to quarantine from the pod for a short period, but otherwise, it’s been pretty successful.
“We’ve had some ups and downs, especially in the beginning, but we’ve all had to kind of support each other through this, and it’s worked out very nicely,” Moriarity said.
***
For the kids, having Carey in the room has made a world of difference from the spring, when they had the support of parents and grandparents rather than a teacher-in-training.
“The thing that’s way better now than last spring is, they’re really having fun with learning. They feel like the pod is a highlight of their week,” said Listug-Vap. “I don’t think it replaces the whole school experience, but for our family, I think it was the right decision to bring as much magic as possible to this strange school year.”
Moriarity said Carey has been able to make what feels like two-dimensional learning through the online academy three-dimensional, as well as provide a more typical school structure the kids are used to.
“Last night at dinner (Lucie and Amelia) were talking about how they’re going to have a ‘Star of the Week’ in their class, and they're planning a little Halloween party. It’s provided some of that normalcy that they so missed last spring and is very important in their stage of development,” Moriarity said.
Currently committed to the pod through the end of December, Carey and the families are unsure of what spring semester will look like in terms of schooling options through MCPS, but all parties are hoping they can continue the pod in some capacity.
Carey, who’s also the Hellgate High School freshman girls basketball coach, said her schedule will be a bit more tricky once basketball season starts, if it starts.
“That’s a really big time commitment, so I’m weighing my options, but I would absolutely love to continue working with the pod if at all possible.”
Her favorite part of teaching the pod? Getting to know the families and kids involved, which is why she went into teaching in the first place.
“The most important thing for me in any aspect of my life is the element of human connection and being able to connect with other people and build relationships. That’s something that’s a very big part of teaching that often isn’t really focused on,” she said. “If you ask any teacher, they’re going to tell you it’s the students, and it’s those relationships that matter. It’s a great group of kids, and I love working with them.”
