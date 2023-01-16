 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UM employee receives bomb threat suspected to be hoax

A University of Montana employee received an email indicating that "pipebombs" had been placed on campus and in a small number of federal field offices in Missoula, Helena and Billings around noon Monday.

The FBI is investigating and analyzing the message, which has indicators of being a hoax, according to a UM alert sent via the campus emergency notification system Monday.

UM police and local law enforcement are conducting building searches and activity was expected to continue throughout the day Monday. K9 officers with dogs would be patrolling the area, according to the alert statement.

The alert said UM did not expect a disruption to the start of classes Tuesday.

If you see anything suspicious on campus, such as a incendiary device, law enforcement is asking people to call the UMPD emergency line at 406-243-4000 or call 911.

The story will be updated as new information is available. 

