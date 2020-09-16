UM: Enrollment down, retention up

The University of Montana reported a 4.5% decrease in student enrollment Wednesday, attributing the drop to a global pandemic that shifted student plans after high school.
In total, UM reported 10,015 students enrolled for the fall 2020 semester, compared to 10,487 in fall 2019. However, UM said the data is preliminary.
"Due to many student hardships created by COVID-19, UM is exercising a Board of Regents procedure that allows Montana universities additional time to work with students to finalize their registration status," the release said.
UM saw an increased student retention rate for the second year in a row, improving to 75% this fall from 71% last fall.
"The first-year retention rate is an important indicator for the university, as students who persist into their second year are much more likely to successfully complete their studies and graduate," according to the release.
UM also set a graduate student enrollment record this fall, with a 4.9% increase in first-time graduate students.
This story will be updated.
