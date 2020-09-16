 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UM: Enrollment down, retention up
editor's pick alert top story

UM: Enrollment down, retention up

{{featured_button_text}}
Main Hall, University of Montana file

Main Hall on the University of Montana campus.

 ANNE CRUIKSHANK, Missoulian

The University of Montana reported a 4.5% decrease in student enrollment Wednesday, attributing the drop to a global pandemic that shifted student plans after high school.

In total, UM reported 10,015 students enrolled for the fall 2020 semester, compared to 10,487 in fall 2019. However, UM said the data is preliminary. 

"Due to many student hardships created by COVID-19, UM is exercising a Board of Regents procedure that allows Montana universities additional time to work with students to finalize their registration status," the release said.

UM saw an increased student retention rate for the second year in a row, improving to 75% this fall from 71% last fall.

"The first-year retention rate is an important indicator for the university, as students who persist into their second year are much more likely to successfully complete their studies and graduate," according to the release.

UM also set a graduate student enrollment record this fall, with a 4.9% increase in first-time graduate students.

This story will be updated.

Please sign up on Missoulian.com to subscribe to Under the M, the weekly email about the University of Montana and higher education news in Montana.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Missoula councilors reject Grant Creek rezone
Local News

Missoula councilors reject Grant Creek rezone

The Missoula City Council voted against a developer’s request to rezone land in the lower Grant Creek neighborhood to allow for high-density housing development, with many council members citing traffic and wildfire concerns. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Back the Blue Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News