UM: Enrollment down, retention up

UM saw an increased student retention rate for the second year in a row, improving to 75% this fall from 71% last fall.

"The first-year retention rate is an important indicator for the university, as students who persist into their second year are much more likely to successfully complete their studies and graduate," according to the release.

UM also set a graduate student enrollment record this fall, with a 4.9% increase in first-time graduate students.

This story will be updated.

Please sign up on Missoulian.com to subscribe to Under the M, the weekly email about the University of Montana and higher education news in Montana.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.