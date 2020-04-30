UM epidemiologists present model of future COVID-19 in Missoula

Epidemiologists from the University of Montana presented COVID-19 data Thursday that the Missoula City-County Health Department used to help build its response to the pandemic, including one model projecting how reopening could affect future case numbers.
The model showed how a strict, gradual Phase 1 reopening of the county to pre-outbreak levels of social interactions could still lead to infection rates as high as 10% of the population by August, while a more haphazard reopening could be more than twice that. Erin Semmens, an assistant professor in epidemiology at UM, stressed the result is not a forecast but one analysis that could easily change as different variables change.
Current confirmed infection rates in the county are less than 1%, and the health department reported there are currently no known active cases of the virus in Missoula County, a testament to the effectiveness of the stay-at-home order and widespread acceptance of social distancing measures.
A team of scientists from UM’s School of Public and Community Health Sciences joined forces with the health department to form the Epidemiological Situation Unit earlier in the outbreak, bringing the expertise in infection modeling and transmission at UM to help guide the local response.
Among some of the data presented during the Thursday video-conference was a projection of how the virus could resurface if guidelines limiting social contact are hastily removed.
Semmens presented the projection while explaining that models are constantly changing as more information is gathered, such as what kinds of social distancing measures are enacted. She stressed the model shouldn’t be interpreted as a forecast of what will happen, but rather an analysis of various scenarios that have ever-changing variables.
"There are many models out there, and no one model is perfect, and each model has different assumptions," Semmens said. "Results must be viewed as changing. They're dynamic. Modelers are constantly updating and refining their models as new data come in. While they're valuable, they do not predict the future."
Missoula County Health Officer Ellen Leahy said that people have questioned why Missoula is moving to reopen slower than other counties with higher total infection rates, like Gallatin County, but said a closer look at the data shows why the decision was prudent.
"Some people look at Gallatin and say they've been the hardest hit," Leahy said. "Well historically they were the hardest hit, but at the time of the reopening we had nine active cases and they only had one. So there's a whole lot of reasons why second guessing that is really not helpful."
Another measurement taken by the team found that 20- to 29-year-olds and 30- to 39-year-olds had the highest per capita infection rate in the county when adjusted for populations of each age group, a measurement known as incidences.
Ethan Walker, an epidemiological post-doctorate researcher at UM, said the higher infection rates of younger people showed that despite the virus being less deadly in younger people, it was just as important they follow social distancing orders to prevent infecting more vulnerable people.
Leahy and the health department's COVID-19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr stressed that people needed to be aware of their own health and stay up to date on what are being deemed symptoms of the virus, a recently extended list available on the county and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
If someone develops symptoms, they should call the health department to have a test scheduled. The Missoula County Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline is 406-258-INFO.
