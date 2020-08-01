UM fall enrollment holds overall; freshman registration dives

Out-of-state students, who pay a premium to attend Montana schools, bring in far more money for the university than in-state students. MSU has capitalized on this in recent years, albeit with President Waded Cruzado saying she is not happy having to balance the books by enrolling more out-of-staters than Montanans, which the school did for the first time this past year.

MSU reported a rise in out-of-state applicants of 5% for fall 2020, up to 5,089 in 2020 from 4,842 at the same time in 2019. In-state registrations at MSU are down more than 4%, sitting at 6,993 in 2020, compared to 7,302 in 2019.

The Chronicle of Higher Education has published a slew of opinion pieces from university professors, presidents and consultants, trying to predict what will happen, what should happen, and what must happen this fall. Some have said universities who say they will be open in fall are doing nothing more than bluffing, in hopes of capturing students before eventually reneging and going online amid a resurgence of the virus.