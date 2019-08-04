With students preparing to return to campus, the University of Montana Financial Aid Office has one new leader and is awaiting a new associate vice president.
The contract for Kent McGowan, longtime former director of financial aid, expired June 30 and was not renewed. In an email, university spokesperson Paula Short wrote that Emily Williamson, formerly associate director of financial aid, moved into the director role.
“Financial Aid is undergoing a restructure aimed at enhancing service for both current and prospective students,” Short wrote. “As part of the restructure, Emily’s previous duties as associate director are being split into two positions currently being recruited.” One of the new associate director positions will handle customer experience, the other will handle systems.
UM Financial Aid is overseen by the associate vice president for admissions and financial aid, but Mike Heitkamp held the post for only five months last school year. He was not in the job by the middle of March at a time the provost said UM needed "all hands on deck."
The associate vice president position remains open, but the deadline for applicants was July 28. “The exact timeline will depend on the number of applicants, screening process, availability for interviews, etc., but we expect to announce a hire for this position in early fall," Short wrote.
In an email, Short said UM is already seeing positive outcomes with changes being made in Financial Aid. For example, she said UM awarded financial aid last fall earlier than in previous years and improved customer service by ensuring all employees are trained to staff the front desk.
Despite turnover and recent issues with financial aid staffing, undergraduate Colette Saunders hadn’t seen any issues last week.
“They’ve always been pretty helpful to me,” the pre-nursing student said Wednesday. “I think they’re good at helping students get set up for the semester.”