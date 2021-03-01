UM grad opens new coffee shop on rebuilt Russell Street in Missoula

Randy Lint is proud that his first coffee shop in the Bitterroot Valley, Big Creek Coffee Roasters, has become a community hub for the small town of Hamilton's downtown area. Now, he's hoping to replicate that success in Missoula.
On Monday, Lint officially opened the second location of his business at 275 N. Russell Street, across from Pink Grizzly.
"(The first location) has become the focal point of downtown Hamilton, which I'm really proud of," he said. "It anchors that town in a nice way. People come in and everybody knows everybody else, and I would just love to recreate that here. Even though it's a bigger street and a bigger town, it's still a town and it's still a neighborhood."
As the name implies, Big Creek Coffee Roasters has its own roasting facility in a warehouse in Victor. Lint's signature roasts will now be used inside his spacious, newly constructed spot in Missoula, which features lots of natural light and views of the surrounding mountains.
"I've always kind of had my eyes out (for a place in Missoula), and I was looking at places on the Hip Strip even a couple years ago," Lint explained. "But I have two high school-age kids and I remember how hard it was to start a business the first time around as far as time commitment. So my two kids are out of school now and that sort of lit a fire under me to want to come up here and see if we could make a go of it in the big city."
The new place is a stone's throw from Bayern Brewery and is open seven days a week. Lint said people in the neighborhood he's spoken with are excited to have a new place to sit and sip an espresso. On Monday, he and his staff were busy making beverages for neighboring businesses.
"There's a lot of people that live around here," he said. "I'm looking forward to meeting them. I really liked the idea of a coffee shop in this part of town and this neighborhood."
The shop will have fresh-baked pastries from Bernice's Bakery and Morning Birds Bakery in Missoula every morning.
The owners of Blackfoot River Outfitters, Terri Raugland and John Herzer, own the new building on Russell Street and leased one of their retail tenant spaces to Lint.
The area has undergone a major redevelopment in the past several years. The Montana Department of Transportation and other agencies recently completed a $27.5-million reconstruction of that portion of Russell Street, including the addition of a new bridge and new sidewalks. In 2019, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency awarded $80,000 in Tax Increment Financing to Blackfoot River Outfitters for demolition of an old building, clearing, a sewer main extension and landscaping on public streets.
Raugland is ecstatic with how everything turned out and glad to have Lint as a new tenant, she said.
"We're just so thrilled and he's just the best guy. I mean, so nice. And the Russell Street thing, oh my God. It used to be just kind of a junk show over here. It was two lanes, and where we're standing right now was just this dirt facility, there was a little bunker here that looked like a bomb shelter, not kidding. And so you really had to see the diamond in the rough when we decided to move our location. So yeah, I think people are thrilled with it."
It will be even busier once people are able to use the new walking trails in the spring and summer, she said.
"I think people are happy with what's happened with Russell Street," she said. "I think it's just going to be a boon for both us and for Randy too. We've been here since August, and besides the Dog and Bicycle Cafe (on Wyoming Street), there's really nowhere to eat and get a coffee. A lot of people in the neighborhood were like 'please bring a restaurant or some kind of coffee.' It's great."
The area is slowly being revitalized. The new VRTX Fitness gym nearby has a cafe and coffee shop inside, as well. Lint said he's heard from many people that since the Black Coffee Co. shop moved out several years ago from its original location on Wyoming Street, they've hoped something else would take its place.
The pandemic also delayed his opening.
"We started talking in January and I started really preparing to make it happen and then of course the pandemic shut everything down," he said. "That scared the life outta me, so I went into about a six-month, I'd call it a hiatus I guess, and then towards the end of summer I thought 'it's gotta ebb at some point' and people will want to get back out and start socializing again. So I think about August we signed a lease and decided we're just going to go forward and grind our way through it."
Lint attended law school at the University of Montana and practiced for 15 years in the Bitterroot Valley.
"And the last five of those years I started to get a little bit disillusioned with the practice of law and really wanted to try and start my own business, see if I could build something up from scratch," he recalled.
He got hooked on coffee roasting after stumbling across do-it-yourselfers on the web.
"There's this whole subculture of people that roast their own coffee at home as hobbyists, just for their own consumption," he said. "And they can roast it in a popcorn popper or a skillet or you can roast it with a heat gun, and I just kind of fell down this rabbit hole of trying lots of different coffees from all different parts of the world and I just thought it was fascinating. There's sort of an endless variety of what you can purchase and also how you can roast it and how you can affect the flavor of the coffee."
He called the whole process "fascinating" to him.
Now, his company is roasting about 3,000 pounds a month.
"Our signature coffee is the 'Rise' blend," he said. "We use that in our espresso and it's also our best-selling drip coffee. We've been refining and fine-tuning that for a number of years. That just seems to be a coffee that almost everybody really enjoys. I've also got a new one in from Rwanda. That was a coffee I was really hot on back when I first started. This one's exciting because it's certified organic and it's just really delicious."
An Ethiopian coffee he roasts just won an award from the Good Food Foundation.
"We're excited and proud of that coffee."
Opening a new business in the midst of a pandemic wasn't easy, he noted.
"It's just really scary. And the only thing that's tough about it is actually the builders are all super-duper busy. Even straight through the pandemic. And so getting subcontractors lined up was a bit challenging. But otherwise for me it was just frightening. And it still is, because you don't know if people are ever going to come back out and sit down again. So you have to have a little bit of faith with that."
But he's thrilled with how his space looks now, as there was a steady trickle of customers on Monday morning.
"I'm very happy with how it turned out, I really love it," he said. "I love all the natural light in here. It's nice we get to watch the sunrise."