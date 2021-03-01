UM grad opens new coffee shop on rebuilt Russell Street in Missoula

The pandemic also delayed his opening.

"We started talking in January and I started really preparing to make it happen and then of course the pandemic shut everything down," he said. "That scared the life outta me, so I went into about a six-month, I'd call it a hiatus I guess, and then towards the end of summer I thought 'it's gotta ebb at some point' and people will want to get back out and start socializing again. So I think about August we signed a lease and decided we're just going to go forward and grind our way through it.​"

Lint attended law school at the University of Montana and practiced for 15 years in the Bitterroot Valley.

"And the last five of those years I started to get a little bit disillusioned with the practice of law and really wanted to try and start my own business, see if I could build something up from scratch," he recalled.

He got hooked on coffee roasting after stumbling across do-it-yourselfers on the web.