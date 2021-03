UM grad opens new coffee shop on rebuilt Russell Street in Missoula

The pandemic also delayed his opening.

"We started talking in January and I started really preparing to make it happen and then of course the pandemic shut everything down," he said. "That scared the life outta me, so I went into about a six-month, I'd call it a hiatus I guess, and then towards the end of summer I thought 'it's gotta ebb at some point' and people will want to get back out and start socializing again. So I think about August we signed a lease and decided we're just going to go forward and grind our way through it.‚Äč"

Lint attended law school at the University of Montana and practiced for 15 years in the Bitterroot Valley.

"And the last five of those years I started to get a little bit disillusioned with the practice of law and really wanted to try and start my own business, see if I could build something up from scratch," he recalled.

He got hooked on coffee roasting after stumbling across do-it-yourselfers on the web.