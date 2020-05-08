UM graduates reflect on a strange ending to their college career, but with hope for the future

Skyler Genazzi has been spending much of the last few weeks of his undergraduate career working at the YMCA, caring for kids whose parents are first-responders and can't stay home with them while schools are closed.

As a music education major, Genazzi said he and fellow School of Music graduating senior Rory Anderson have taken great joy in bringing a ukulele and keyboard to the Y each day to teach kids about music.

Teaching music quickly took the place of learning and making music as the 24-year-old's ensemble classes, in which he took part in seven this semester, completely dropped off when moving to remote instruction.

"Those were just done, instantly gone," he said. "I know all of us are looking forward to meeting again and making music, but it's going be hard to make music while I'm crying on that first day. I might cry right now just thinking about it."

After graduating, he has plans to head to Tacoma, Washington, to student-teach, but said he might make a return trip to Missoula for graduation in the winter, but likely only if his parents and grandparents want him to. He said he was never in school for the graduation ceremony, however he has taken part in the last five as a member of the brass ensemble, playing trumpet.