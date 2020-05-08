UM graduates reflect on a strange ending to their college career, but with hope for the future

Hannah DeBellis fired off a tweet in March, shortly after the University of Montana moved to remote instruction, pleading for President Seth Bodnar to let seniors like her walk at a graduation ceremony this spring.
The 20-year-old psychology major awaited a decision from UM's leaders for nearly a month on whether graduation was canceled, with UM finally deciding against holding in-person ceremonies this spring, but with a few alternatives in the works.
While she won't get to shake hands with Bodnar on stage this Saturday as planned, DeBellis said the idea of returning to Missoula in December for a walk across the stage will help propel her through her first semester of graduate school at Boise State University.
"I didn't love having to transition to online for the end of my senior year, but I think all of my professors worked so hard to make the best of the circumstances," she said.
"There's been highs and lows, but if I could pick a word to describe my three years at UM it would be 'sparkling.' I made some of my best friends, studied in Tanzania, and I didn't miss a Griz game all three years — that's probably my biggest accomplishment."
While students across the country learned to adapt to a totally different college experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, 1,863 degree candidates at UM are officially moving onto the next phase of their journeys this Saturday. Four of those graduates shared what the future holds for them.
Marthe Van Sickle first realized she was bound to become a lawyer only after she argued a case, cross-examined witnesses and ultimately won her day in court, despite being at odds with an attorney hired by her ex-boyfriend.
Now 35, Van Sickle is leaving UM having earned her law degree, a master's in public administration and two certificates in Indian law and public policy, all in just three years.
With a bachelor's degree focused on cellular and molecular biology from Salish Kootenai College, she had half-heartedly considered law, but felt more drawn to medical school. After needing to argue a case for a protective order against an abusive ex, her aunt, who works as an attorney, told Van Sickle she needed to watch the tape of her case.
"It was a terrifying experience, and I didn't really want to relive it, but I listened to it, and I heard myself objecting and arguing with an attorney. It was me," she said. "That's when I realized I was a lawyer, naturally being able to do that."
Van Sickle didn't waste much time, and got to work studying for the LSAT in 2017, and eventually enrolling at UM that fall. Despite juggling law school and raising a young daughter as a single mother, she said she decided she wanted to make the most of every opportunity at the flagship. She ended up as co-president of the Native American Law Students Association, president of the Student Bar Association, student representative on the Montana ACLU Board of Directors, and volunteering at law clinics and a local law firm specializing in helping victims of domestic violence.
While holding all of her commitments together is enough to exhaust even the most driven students, it paid off, as she was selected to clerk for the chief justice of the Montana Supreme Court after graduation.
She said losing the ability to have a formal graduation this spring was hard for her and all of the law school students, who sacrificed so much of their personal lives to make it through the grueling courses, and looked forward to the final hurrah.
"We don't get to hug each other, we don't get that closure, and that's really hard," she said. "We postponed having a ceremony because there's enough of us who need to have that eventually, but for now it just stops."
As someone who is typically full speed ahead, she said making the transition to remote learning was really hard for her — when her busy life came to a sudden halt. While she struggled to stay focused with so much free time, she said for students who are continuing on after this semester, she recommended they stay strong and connected to friends and family, and to remember the evolving challenges of school in the era of coronavirus are no different than the adversities they've been able to overcome before.
"We need these students now more than ever, they're needed in the world and the work they'll do is important," she said. "You need to remind yourself why you're in law school. That's something to focus on: Remember the reasons why you started down this path."
Skyler Genazzi has been spending much of the last few weeks of his undergraduate career working at the YMCA, caring for kids whose parents are first-responders and can't stay home with them while schools are closed.
As a music education major, Genazzi said he and fellow School of Music graduating senior Rory Anderson have taken great joy in bringing a ukulele and keyboard to the Y each day to teach kids about music.
Teaching music quickly took the place of learning and making music as the 24-year-old's ensemble classes, in which he took part in seven this semester, completely dropped off when moving to remote instruction.
"Those were just done, instantly gone," he said. "I know all of us are looking forward to meeting again and making music, but it's going be hard to make music while I'm crying on that first day. I might cry right now just thinking about it."
After graduating, he has plans to head to Tacoma, Washington, to student-teach, but said he might make a return trip to Missoula for graduation in the winter, but likely only if his parents and grandparents want him to. He said he was never in school for the graduation ceremony, however he has taken part in the last five as a member of the brass ensemble, playing trumpet.
"I'm finishing up my final assignment tonight when I get home from work, then I have a virtual graduation in the morning and having a virtual Zoom party with family and friends who are all in Colorado after," he said. "It took a lot more than four years to get my degree. I didn't know what I wanted to do, so it is weirdly fitting to finish on a strange note because my experience was so up and down."
Kathleen Cotter finished her speech-language pathology master's degree with a first for UM — becoming the first Griz to win a competitive yearlong fellowship at the Oregon Health & Science University.
The Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental and Related Disabilities' Speech-Language Pathology Fellowship will have Cotter working with children facing all sorts of challenges, including autism, Down syndrome and a variety of craniofacial disorders to communicate more effectively, and to train families on the best ways to help their children through.
"I worked at Camp Mak-a-Dream and was talking with a woman, and she mentioned speech pathology, and I said, 'What's that?'" Cotter said. "She explained her son had autism and that I reminded her of the speech pathologist he had. So I looked into it and ended up finishing my undergrad in that program, and once I got into the speech path master's program, I just knew it's what I was born to do."
She said missing out on graduation was sad, as she'd heard stories about the hooding ceremony and all of the celebrating, but instead she was isolating in Helena at her parents' home. She said she had a big Zoom call planned with her family, as well as one with the speech pathology department, but beyond that she said all her celebrating would probably be going for a nice walk in the afternoon sun.
