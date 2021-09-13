UM hantavirus study has COVID implications

However, cases in Montana have averaged about two a year, roughly the same odds as getting hit by lightning. The disease can’t be spread human-to-human.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What makes hantavirus interesting for researchers such as Luis is the way it behaves in the animals that spread it. States like Arizona and New Mexico — places where deer mice have lots of competing small mammals such as voles, shrews and other rodents — tend to have lower rates of virus hosting. Places with less biodiversity, where deer mice don’t compete with others for food, have higher virus loads.

But sometimes that works in reverse. In Montana, more biodiversity can mean more deer mice harboring the virus.

“It’s not a universal pattern,” Luis said. “We’re trying to find out why we only see it sometimes, and can we predict in what systems we might see that effect.”

To do that, Luis and Montana Tech professor Amy Kuenzi have set up six rodent-proof enclosures on the UM-owned Bandy ranch, where they can watch how deer mice interact with different levels of other rodents. Competition might change the number of deer mice able to survive in a given space, or change the way they interact (which could spread the virus). It might also affect their stress level, which reduces the ability of their immune systems to avoid infection.