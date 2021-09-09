 Skip to main content
UM Homecoming Parade canceled due to bridge work
UM Homecoming Parade canceled due to bridge work

Mary Moe looks on and smiles as she leads the UM Alumni Band during the Homecoming Parade in 2019. 

 TOMMY MARTINO, Missoulian

The University of Montana's 2021 Homecoming Parade has been canceled due to ongoing construction on the Beartracks Bridge.

Officials worked to navigate around the bridge work, but were unable to identify a viable route, according to a Wednesday update from UM's Alumni Association.

"We look forward to welcoming alumni and friends to our other festive events during Homecoming Week, as we celebrate and honor this year's theme — 'Heart of the Grizzly,'" the update said.

Homecoming Week runs Sept. 20-25, with several events and activities planned throughout the week for students, alumni and fans.

For details regarding parade registration refunds and more information on this year's celebrations, call 406-243-5211 or email alumni@umontana.edu.

