UM honors American Indian Heritage Day with week of activities

“The idea of termination was to eliminate what we call the government-to-government relationship,” Beck said.

Dating back to the beginning of the United States, American Indian tribes were commonly recognized as nations within a nation that had a trust relationship with the federal government. During the 1950s, the federal government wanted to end those relationships through the process of termination, despite fierce opposition from American Indians themselves.

“Since tribes opposed termination, they had to figure out ways to get tribes to agree to it,” Beck said.

The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin won a lawsuit against the United States in 1968. But Congress appropriated the funds the tribe won from the suit and would only grant the money to them if they agreed to end their relationship with the United States.

“I wondered if that was kind of a one-off case or if that was policy, and so as I did further research over the years I kept my eyes out to see if that was indeed something that the federal government regularly did,” Beck said. “It turns out that it was actually an actual part of policy.”