UM honors American Indian Heritage Day with week of activities

The University of Montana rolled out a week of activities with community partners to celebrate American Indian Heritage Day.
The events’ themes allow for participation to extend beyond campus and into the Missoula community to show their Native Griz pride.
On Monday, the week of celebration kicked off with a Welcome Back barbecue before free performances from comedian Tonia Jo Hall and rapper Foreshadow at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field. The events were supported by the All Nations Health Center, Missoula County Public Schools Native American Student Services and others.
“That was really cool to go there and see how the university interconnects with All Nations Health Center and how they’re trying to collaborate now to include Native Americans at their events at the university and going on in town,” said Dominic Meyers, a student at UM pursuing his Ph.D in anthropology.
Tuesday was deemed solidarity day — those on campus were encouraged to wear red in honor of Missing and Murdered Indigenous people or orange for American Indian children who died while attending residential boarding schools.
Students were encouraged to wear their moccasins to campus for “Rock Your Mocs” day Wednesday.
UM Department of Native American Studies professor Dr. Dave Beck hosted a presentation at the Payne Family Native American Center on Thursday afternoon to discuss federal coercion and Tribal termination between the 1950s and 1960s.
“The idea of termination was to eliminate what we call the government-to-government relationship,” Beck said.
Dating back to the beginning of the United States, American Indian tribes were commonly recognized as nations within a nation that had a trust relationship with the federal government. During the 1950s, the federal government wanted to end those relationships through the process of termination, despite fierce opposition from American Indians themselves.
“Since tribes opposed termination, they had to figure out ways to get tribes to agree to it,” Beck said.
The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin won a lawsuit against the United States in 1968. But Congress appropriated the funds the tribe won from the suit and would only grant the money to them if they agreed to end their relationship with the United States.
“I wondered if that was kind of a one-off case or if that was policy, and so as I did further research over the years I kept my eyes out to see if that was indeed something that the federal government regularly did,” Beck said. “It turns out that it was actually an actual part of policy.”
The content of the presentation was based on new research by Beck for his upcoming book that examines coercive efforts by the federal government to terminate Tribal communities across the United States. Beck has published several books that examine American Indian agency throughout history.
Meyers, a former student of Beck’s, attended Thursday’s presentation because he said it’s important for people to understand this history.
“You need to know where you’ve come from in order to fix where you’re going in the future,” Meyers said.
At the end of the talk, Meyers presented his former professor with a blanket to show his gratitude for the support Beck provided while he was an undergraduate and graduate student.
“Dr. Beck has been one of the good influences in my life,” Meyers said. “I’ve got so much education that now I want to give that back in terms of sharing it with others or showing respect to people who’ve helped me, because I wouldn’t be where I’m at without the University of Montana.”
The week culminates on Friday when students are encouraged to wear their ribbon skirts or shirts to campus. The events kick off at 7:30 a.m. with a sunrise ceremony led by Arlene Adams at the Payne Family Native American Center fire pit, followed by a lodge raising at 10 a.m.
Guided tours of the Payne Family Native American Center Ethnobotany Garden will kick off at 11 a.m., followed by a meal and a recruitment activity for the Margery Hunter Brown Indian Law Clinic inside the center.
Other presentations and showings will take place between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. around campus. More information about American Indian Heritage Day events at UM can be found online.