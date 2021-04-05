UM kicks off Sexual Assault Awareness Month

“A lot of really great artists depend on selling their art for disposable income, and this is a free platform for them to sell their pieces,” Rodriguez said.

Items for sale at the market included wooden sculptures, beadwork, porcupine quill artwork, contemporary Indigenous décor and face masks, among other mediums, Rodriguez said.

“We want to highlight that art is a form of healing,” Rodriguez said. “We use (the art) with survivors and advocates. When we use Native art in our hands we’re able to create a sistership bond and do this in a healing way.”

Other virtual events will include a showing of the documentary “The Bystander Moment” on April 8 to explore the role of bystanders in perpetuating sexual assault, harassment and other forms of gender violence, according to the resource center events website.

Pepper said it is important to increase awareness about sexual violence and help people access resources to understand how they can prevent sexual violence and harassment as bystanders.

“We want to inspire people to respond and be an ally,” she said.