After a decade of reporting and nonfiction writing, Sierra Crane Murdoch is reflecting on those experiences to examine white fragility and American guilt in a forthcoming autobiography.

Murdoch will be reading an excerpt from her upcoming second book, “Imaginary Brightness: An Autobiography of American Guilt,” as this year’s Kittredge Visiting Writer Lecture on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Dell Brown Room at the University of Montana.

“I spent the better part of the last 10 years as a white woman writing largely about Indigenous communities and in that process, one of the things I’ve learned a lot about — or been really fascinated by — is the ways in which non-Indigenous people imagine, or interact with, or make sense of, or try to make up for Indigenous history in America,” Murdoch said. “The book is a revisitation of my stories, but a flipping of the lens and what I’ve learned about whiteness through that.”

Murdoch’s first book, “Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman’s Search for Justice in Indian Country,” follows an Arikara woman as she searches for a white oil worker who was murdered during the oil boom on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota. The book is part true crime and social criticism and landed her a spot as a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.

“Yellow Bird” was also named one of the best books of 2020 by the New York Times, NPR and Publisher’s Weekly and is currently being developed into a TV series for Paramount+.

“Murdoch is pushing the boundaries of environmental writing in all the right ways," said Mark Sundeed, an assistant professor of environmental studies. “By weaving a murder mystery into a story of ecological degradation and centuries of broken treaties and genocide against Indigenous people, she is educating a whole new swath of readers about our society’s most pressing concerns.”

Murdoch suspects her experimentation with the boundaries of genre played a role in Sundeen’s decision to invite her to be this year’s Kittredge Visiting Writer in Environmental Studies.

The Kittredge position is named in honor of Bill Kittredge, who taught creative writing at UM for three decades. The program has brought writers such as Latria Graham, Terry Tempest Williams, Rebecca Solnit and Craig Childs to the university since the spring of 2003.

While working on her first book, Murdoch was consistently impressed with Lissa Yellow Bird, the woman she was writing about, and her ability to be transparent about all aspects of her life. That “radical transparency” that Murdoch witnessed through Yellow Bird is something she’s carrying with her for her second book.

“I think there’s a lot that can be learned by that level of honesty,” Murdoch said. “It’s been inspiring for me and I think it is sort of a certain feeling of vulnerability that is both vulnerable but powerful at the same time.”

While much of her time in Missoula this semester will be spent hammering away at her first draft of her autobiography, which she expects to be published in 2025, she will also be teaching 12 graduate students in journalism and environmental studies, who will turn in three unique pieces. Her course this semester focuses on using reporting in a range of creative nonfiction styles, from essays to memoirs.

The combination of being able to teach while also having dedicated writing time attracted her to accept the opportunity at the university.

“One of the things I love about teaching is being able to watch a student’s evolution,” Murdoch said. “I’ve been able to do that just through having past students become writers and become journalists and that’s always very exciting and I think it will be fun to be in the classroom for that longer period.”

Murdoch previously taught at UC Berkeley and Middlebury College in Vermont. But her time in the classroom at UM is her first semester-long teaching experience and she’s excited for the opportunity to get her students’ writing over a longer period of time.

Just as she’s writing a book reflecting on the last decade of her life, Murdoch finds herself in the place where that journey started. Now that the Oregon-based writer is temporarily back in Montana, she’s enjoying her return to the scenes she loved to Nordic ski, run and hike through in Pattee Canyon and on Mount Jumbo.

“It’s fun to sort of revisit these places and try to remind myself of the memories of being there 10 years ago,” Murdoch said. “It feels very circular in a way that’s comforting.”