You won’t find many people in America today who think the country’s political system and government are working perfectly. In response to the divisive climate, the University of Montana is stepping up efforts to train the next generation of civic leaders.
On Tuesday, UM launched its Department of Public Administration and Policy, a new academic unit located in the Alexander Blewett III School of Law’s Max S. Baucus Institute.
Baucus, the longest-serving U.S. senator in Montana history and a former U.S. Ambassador to China, was on hand for the ribbon-cutting. He called public service a “noble” profession that he’s found rewarding over the years.
“We wanted to keep service alive by establishing a public policy institute here in Montana,” he said.
The new department provides a home and platform for a program that’s seeing increased enrollment, the Master in Public Administration program. That includes three graduate degree tracks and a public administration certificate, a nonprofit certificate and a nonprofit minor.
At a university that’s lost 32 percent of its students since 2011, the Department of Public Administration and Policy (DPAP) is seen by campus leaders as a bright spot that’s generating good enrollment numbers.
Sam Panarella, director of the Max S. Baucus Institute, said the program currently has 90 students.
“It’s a mix of online and in-person (enrollment),” he said. “We’re hoping to grow it over the next several years. Part of what we’re doing here is trying to grow it and make it more robust and break 100.”
The MPA program prepares “pre-career and mid-career professionals for dynamic and impactful work in the public and nonprofit sectors by developing a core set of skills, scholarly knowledge and applied and basic research,” according to UM’s website.
Panarella said public administration is a career path that entices prospective students.
“There’s a tremendous amount of interest,” he said. “We’re all aware that we’re living in sort of a difficult time for all of us, politically, with division in our country. So students are showing a lot of interest in getting an education that teaches them about governance, policy, good policy and collaboration, so students are on fire about it.”
The institute received a $1 million donation from the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation last year, and that money allows 10 students every year to travel to Washington, D.C. to immerse themselves in government policy.
“Of all the things I’ve done since I’ve left public service, there is nothing that compares with this,” Baucus said in a statement last year when the institute was created. “During these times of increased partisanship, it is even more important for our youth to become interested in public service. They are our future, and if they get involved in public service early, they are going to lead a better life, and the rest of us are going to lead a better life.”
The creation of the new program is an important moment in the university’s history, according to Sara Rinfret, chair of the new department and MPA director.
“UM students participating in DPAP’s programming will be part of a nationally unique model for the integration of law, policy and public service,” she said in a statement.
The program also includes the Summer Indian Law Program, a study abroad in China program and a Public Service Academy.
“The addition of this department to the institute is a perfect complement to our existing programs,” Panarella added. “It’s also a fitting tribute to the passion for public service personified by Max’s 40-year-plus career as a distinguished public servant.”
