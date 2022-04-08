UM launches sex assault awareness month, plans month full of events

UM launched its annual sexual assault awareness month campaign with a campus event and lighting of Main Hall on Wednesday.

April is dedicated to prevention and awareness about sexual violence and harassment. Hosted by UM’s Student Advocacy Resource Center, Wednesday’s event featured a handful of student speakers.

“(Sexual assault) is something that can happen to absolutely anyone,” SARC Director Jen Euell said. “Often we have a stereotype of the kind of person who might be a survivor but in truth it can be anyone, any gender, any race or any age. Healing and recovery are absolutely possible."

The theme of this year's awareness month is Building Safer Spaces: Reclaiming our Right to Safety.

Student speakers highlighted the need for community funding of programs like SARC and Missoula Project Beacon to combat sexual violence. Project Beacon is a grant-funded initiative that offers trauma-informed services to Indigenous survivors of human trafficking.

"Just because something is common, does not mean it's normal," SARC employee and UM student Kendall Butler shared. "Survivors deserve a voice, action deserves to be taken and we do not have to accept the norms built around us."

The Jeannette Rankin Peace Center hosted the Red Sand Project Friday afternoon, a national, participatory art project that looks at the human trafficking crisis.

“(The Red Sand Project) uses sidewalk interventions and earthwork installations to create opportunities for people to question, connect and take action against vulnerabilities that can lead to human trafficking and exploitation,” their website says.

Participants were given red sand to fill sidewalk crevices along the Hip Strip, emblematic of “how many people fall through the cracks.”

The student resource center has a full month of events planned.

On April 19, community members can gather for a safety panel discussion with Missoula police, First Step Resource Center employees and other public safety officials. On April 27, Missoulians have the opportunity to attend an on-campus presentation of the university’s most recent Safe Campus Survey results. Bystander training sessions were also offered earlier in the month to teach participants how to intervene and prevent sexual violence.

The month will wrap up with a second lighting of Main Hall in red on May 5 for the Congressional Day of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

There are many resources available in Missoula for sexual assault and domestic violence survivors.

The Missoula YWCA provides 24-hour crisis counseling, emergency shelter, transitional housing, mental health counseling, legal support and support groups for victims of crime. Their phone number is 406-542-1944.

The Missoula City-County Crime Victim Advocate Program provides legal advocacy for victims of crimes. Advocates can help you obtain a restraining order, report a crime to police or navigate options available to you through the justice system. They can be reached at 406-258-3830.

The University of Montana Student Advocacy Resource Center also provides support for survivors of violence and harassment. They offer free and confidential counseling, advocacy and a 24-hour support line at 406-243-6559.

