UM law prof: Public input, environmental impacts might not stop Holland Lake proposal

Even harmful environmental effects and thousands of public comments opposed to the project may not necessarily be enough to stop a proposal to drastically expand Holland Lake Lodge from moving forward, according to a law professor at the University of Montana.

The National Environmental Policy Act, which is governing the Flathead National Forest’s review of the proposal, is not a substantive statute, according to Sandra Zellmer, a professor of natural resources and environmental law.

“NEPA prevents uninformed, rather than unwise, decisions,” she explained. “As long as you look at all the relevant factors and have the information at your fingertips and present it to the public and have taken public input and document everything, you can do the stupidest thing you want. It’s a ‘look before you leap’ statute.”

Zellmer would know. Before going into education, she was an attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Environment and Natural Resources Division, where she litigated public lands issues for the Forest Service and other federal agencies.

The owner of Holland Lake Lodge, Christian Wohlfeil, has partnered on a joint business venture for the project with POWDR, one of the largest ski resort operators in North America.

Together, they have submitted a proposal to remove 10 aging structures at Holland Lake Lodge and add 32 new buildings, including a new 28-room lodge, a new restaurant and 26 new cabins near the lake.

Wohlfeil owns the buildings but leases about 15 acres of public land on the shores of the lake from the Forest Service. He operates under a special commercial permit. He has said that the upgrades are sorely needed, won’t impact the rustic character of the place and will allow the facility to serve guests for the next several decades.

Under the NEPA statute, the Flathead National Forest can categorically exclude the project, which is the least intensive of three options. The other two options are an environmental assessment or an environmental impact statement, the latter being the most thorough review which could take up to a year.

Based on a preliminary assessment conducted by the Flathead National Forest, as of right now the intention of the Forest Service is to categorically exclude the proposed project from documentation in an environmental impact statement or an environmental assessment. However a spokesperson for the Flathead National Forest, Tami MacKenzie, said that nothing has been decided yet.

Over 5,460 comments have been submitted on the proposal, with most appearing to be opposed.

Zellmer said that it’s up to the discretion of the Forest Service as to how much weight they give public comment when deciding what type of review to conduct or whether to approve the project.

She said every presidential administration has different priorities and gives more weight to comments that are in line with those priorities. For example, she said, the Biden administration is inclined to approve renewable energy projects and would give more weight to comments on projects that are in support of renewable energy projects. The Trump administration, by contrast, would have been more inclined to give more weight to comments in favor of oil and gas production.

“Comments that are inconsistent with (an administration's goals) may well be given less weight,” she said. “Those kinds of political considerations play a role. So it depends.”

And, she said, the main reason the Forest Service is taking public comment is so that they have legal standing in case they’re sued after their decision.

“The legal reason why the Forest Service has to take a hard look is because if they didn’t, their decision could be deemed arbitrary or capricious if they’re taken to court,” Zellmer explained.

Anyone who believes that the project might not be approved even if the Forest Service decides to conduct an environmental assessment or an environmental impact statement might be disappointed.

“NEPA is not going to stop you in your tracks,” Zellmer explained. “Its purpose is to allow public participation and gathering information. It’s not a substantive statute. It doesn’t dictate the most environmentally-friendly outcome. Rather, it ensures the outcome is informed, the facts have been gathered and analyzed.”

Even if the environmental analysis finds that a project will harm the environment, the project could easily be approved.

“If you want to go forward with a project that might destroy the environment, NEPA won’t stop you,” Zellmer said.

That’s probably why, Zellmer said, that NEPA is probably “one of the most litigated statutes on the books.” She said developers, local residents and environmental groups often sue over NEPA-related decisions.

“But other statutes, like the Endangered Species Act and the National Forest Management Act, might stop you," she said. "Those are substantive statutes. They have teeth.”

In Zellmer’s opinion, invoking a categorical exclusion for the Holland Lake proposal would by a mistake by the government.

“Categorical exclusions, by law, can only be used by those activities that don’t have significant environmental effects, either cumulatively or individually,” she said. “So just given the degree of the expansion and the setting, given it’s largely undeveloped and mostly non-motorized characteristics, I would think that invoking a categorical exclusion would not pass the ‘straight face test’ on this one.”

Categorical exclusions are used for projects like rehabilitating a cabin or rerouting a sidewalk or adding an outhouse, she said.

Also, she noted, the lodge is in prime habitat for grizzly bears, which are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

Christopher Servheen, the president of the Montana Wildlife Federation, sent a letter to the Forest Service opposing the project for that very reason.

“The proposed development will do more than just triple lodging capacity,” he wrote. “It will also expand human influence far beyond the allotted 15 acres by increased visitor use and intensity of use.”

He noted that the lodge is proposing to be open throughout the winter if the expansion is approved. That would extend and intensify the potential for conflicts with bears and habitat disturbance, he argued.

“The current Holland Lake Lodge has had fairly low impact on wildlife and habitat because it has operated for decades at a modest size and has been closed during the winter months,” he said. “Winterizing these facilities will increase the use season in the area.”

He believes that tens of thousands of additional new users and tens of thousands of additional user days would be generated, which would have “significant negative impacts on wildlife and wildlife habitat” and forever change the character of the Swan Valley.

Wohlfeil wrote a letter to various newspapers explaining his position.

“POWDR is a company that was familiar with and embraced the process of making necessary improvements to the Lodge to protect the environment,” the letter read, in part. “They have an excellent reputation regarding conservation, sustainability, and the responsible operation of recreation facilities.”

Stacey Hutchinson, the vice president of communications and government affairs at POWDR, said the number one concern she's heard from residents is about the environment.

"We are doing reviews and we have the environment at the top of our minds," she said. "We want to enhance the guest experience and the environment. The upgrades and improvements we are seeking to do will ensure it's environmentally sustainable. We want to have energy conservation measures, shoreline protection measures and water quality protection measures."

In the end, all she is hoping is that the community gives the company a chance.

"I hope people learn about us and see that our heart is in the area and at the lodge and that we do care about being a good neighbor," she said. "We are not just the bogey man everyone seems to be portraying in social media conversations."

For more information on the project visit bit.ly/3dQDrxX.