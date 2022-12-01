UM law professor judicial nomination clears senate committee

A University of Montana law professor’s nomination to be a judge in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals cleared the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Anthony Johnstone was nominated for the position by President Joe Biden in September. The Senate Committee on the Judiciary met Thursday morning and approved the advancement of Johnstone’s nomination with 11 yes and 10 no votes and one "pass" vote. Next, it will go to the senate floor for a vote.

Johnstone is the Helen & David Mason Professor of Law and an affiliated professor of public administration at UM’s Blewett School of Law, where he has taught since 2011. He started his law career clerking for Judge Sid Thomas, also in the Ninth Circuit.

Carl Tobias is a former UM law professor who now teaches at University of Richmond School of Law in Virginia. He's been following Johnstone's nomination process and tuned into Thursday's hearing.

Tobias said he's confident Johnstone will be confirmed, and thinks it's likely a vote on the law professor's nomination will get to the Senate floor by the end of the year.

"I think it will be quick," he said. "The Democrats have been emphasizing the appellate nominees."

Several other federal judge nominations went before the committee as well on Thursday.

When the law professor’s nomination was announced, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, expressed support for the nominee while Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, said he planned to scrutinize Johnstone's record closely.

On Thursday, Tester’s office sent out a statement saying he was looking forward to confirming Johnstone’s nomination when it hit the senate floor for a vote.

“Anthony Johnstone has a proven record of applying the law without bias and standing up for our constitution, which will make him an excellent judge on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals,” it read. “He has served the people of Montana with fairness and integrity, and I have no doubt that he’ll continue to do the same at the Federal level.”