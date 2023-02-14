Two Missoula law students helped a Billings man get released from custody in a wrongful conviction case spearheaded by the Montana Innocence Project (MTIP).

Bernard Pease was found guilty in a Billings 1983 murder case. He was granted parole last fall. Annabelle Smith and Brandy Keesee, current students at the University of Montana Alexander Blewett III School of Law, played a critical role in getting Pease released on parole as part of their course work.

Smith and Keesee spent the fall preparing for Pease’s parole hearing, where attorneys worked to prove to the parole board that Pease is wanted in the community and doesn’t pose a public safety risk. They spoke with family, contacted jail staff and researched letters written in the 1980s and 1990s.

“We were tracking down corrections officers who wrote letters of recommendation back in 1987, and people like that, which is hard,” Smith said. She was amazed at how well jail staff still remembered Pease.

“Bernard still stood out and they were like, ‘Oh my gosh, I do remember him; he was fabulous to work with; he was always kind and considerate,’” she recalled.

They also talked with Pease’s family, which Keesee said was the most eye-opening part of the case for her. Hearing from Pease’s loved ones about how much they missed him was beneficial in the parole meeting, she added.

“Incarcerated people are the most isolated,” Keesee said. “And I think that really came to light in Bernard’s case because the connections are just so lost over time.”

Wrongful conviction cases are complicated and involve a heavy amount of legwork. Keesee and Smith faced barriers in their preparations for Pease’s parole hearing, including phone numbers no longer in service, emails that went undelivered and mailed letters returned undeliverable.

Pease was released in January and is awaiting full exoneration. DNA testing, which wasn’t available when Pease was found guilty in 1984, played a key role in getting his conviction overturned.

“We have been reviewing Mr. Pease’s case since 2008 and in 2019 we determined Mr. Pease had a viable claim of innocence under law,” MTIP Legal Director Caiti Carpenter said in a press release. “After tracking down and assessing thousands of files and considering evidence for retesting we filed a petition to test for DNA.”

Keesee and Smith welcomed the news of Pease’s release, and it galvanized them to keep working on his case.

“Now we're like, really strapping our boots on and buckling down for the actual exoneration,” Smith said.

Both women said they see themselves doing wrongful conviction work in some capacity after graduating.

Keesee said work similar to what she did in Pease’s case is exactly what she wants to be doing, and that she came into law school wanting to work with the Innocence Project organization. Smith just accepted a post-graduate job offer.

“One thing that I've always wanted to make sure I do with my legal education is make sure that justice is accessible,” Smith said. “Whatever that means to people, whether it be in a criminal realm or the civil realm, just making sure that people can access this fundamental part of our society.”