UM lays off handful of employees on first day of school year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Montana notified a handful of employees on the first day of classes that they would be laid off.

Paula Short, director of communications for UM, confirmed the layoffs in a phone call, but did not provide information on the specific positions or where they were located on campus. The positions were not in one single unit, she said; she confirmed the layoffs were classified staff.

“My understanding is those are related to staffing needs and staffing adjustments within the university,” Short said. “Personnel actions are not matters taken lightly, and they are difficult decisions, but indeed they do occur."

Also this week, UM announced it hired a new associate vice president for enrollment management. Mary Kreta, currently associate vice chancellor of enrollment management at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, will start in her new role at UM on Sept. 23 and will oversee admissions, financial aid and alumni outreach offices.

“This will be an exciting new challenge, and I’m thrilled to work in Missoula and help students find their place at the University of Montana,” Kreta said in a press release.