UM Mansfield Center director wins Fulbright Scholarship

When Deena Mansour first started working at the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center at the University of Montana, she never anticipated she would become its executive director, let alone win a Fulbright Scholarship.
But now she’s accomplished both.
In March 2022, she’ll embark on a two-week trip to Taiwan to meet with at least eight universities to create connections with UM as a recipient of the Fulbright U.S. International Education Administrator Scholarship.
“I feel fortunate to run the Mansfield Center, but the Fulbright honor goes to the Mansfield Center and its relationship and its importance in our state and in our country,” Mansour said.
Mansour intends to study topics that are important to Montanans and university students such as Indigenous issues, natural resources, trade and security during the trip. It was originally slated for this spring, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Overall, her goal is to help generate a better understanding of relations between the United States and Asia. U.S.-Asia relations are important to view through the lens of Taiwan due to the country’s handling of public health and management of the pandemic, as well as its efforts in security and trade, she said.
By creating these wide-ranging partnerships across Taiwan, Mansour also expects to create more opportunities for UM students to study abroad. The Missoula flagship campus does not “have the number of students studying abroad that we would like to see,” she said.
Most of the work involved with her Fulbright will come after she returns from Taiwan, she said.
In the 1990s, Mansour served as a diplomat for the U.S. Embassy in Indonesia for four years, an experience she expects to draw from on her fast-paced, wide-ranging trip.
“I would be expected to be able to address trade, human rights, security, all those things, and that’s what we do at the Mansfield Center as well,” Mansour said.
Through the experience of applying for her Fulbright, Mansour aims to encourage more Montanans to pursue the prestigious award.
The Fulbright-Hayes Act mandates that the U.S. government fund exchanges implemented by the U.S. Department of State. Fulbright awards extend beyond the realm of academics and students, Mansour said. Specialists in law, media, education, agriculture and beyond can find a program fit for their expertise.
“The one I’m on is for international education administrators. It’s a very specific program recognizing that most professionals cannot depart for a full semester or a year like the traditional Fulbright,” Mansour said.
The Fulbright will serve the Mansfield Center’s dual focus to foster globally minded leaders of integrity and international engagement with a focus on Asia, she said.
“So by pursuing this program with Taiwan, it supports the things that are important to Montana communities,” she said. “We’re looking at critical relations between the U.S. and Asia, which is very important for Montanans to be part of that.”
Montana’s trade office with Taiwan was closed in 2012 by former governor Brian Schweitzer. Mansour hopes to reinvigorate that relationship through the Fulbright in an effort to support Montana’s farmers, ranchers and businesses to be successful and competitive in a global economy.
“This is a tremendous honor, not just for me, but that it demonstrates that the Mansfield Center and Montana are important to foreign affairs,” Mansour said.