UM Mansfield Center director wins Fulbright Scholarship

When Deena Mansour first started working at the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center at the University of Montana, she never anticipated she would become its executive director, let alone win a Fulbright Scholarship.

But now she’s accomplished both.

In March 2022, she’ll embark on a two-week trip to Taiwan to meet with at least eight universities to create connections with UM as a recipient of the Fulbright U.S. International Education Administrator Scholarship.

“I feel fortunate to run the Mansfield Center, but the Fulbright honor goes to the Mansfield Center and its relationship and its importance in our state and in our country,” Mansour said.

Mansour intends to study topics that are important to Montanans and university students such as Indigenous issues, natural resources, trade and security during the trip. It was originally slated for this spring, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, her goal is to help generate a better understanding of relations between the United States and Asia. U.S.-Asia relations are important to view through the lens of Taiwan due to the country’s handling of public health and management of the pandemic, as well as its efforts in security and trade, she said.