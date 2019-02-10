The Mansfield Library at the University of Montana will be closed "at least" through Tuesday afternoon after a pipe burst and caused "substantial water damage" in some areas, the school announced Sunday.
In an email, UM facilities services director Kevin Krebsbach said a crew was assessing the extent of the damage, which is primarily in the ceiling, carpets and some fixtures.
"Thankfully, damage to the library collections appears to be minimal," the email said.
The offices of the Mansfield Center were also damaged, the extent of which still needs to be assessed.
The closure will give the university time for cleanup and repair, as well as the ability to conduct tests to ensure there are no remaining hazards.