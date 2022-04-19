UM, Missoula public safety officials discuss reporting options for sex assault, drugging survivors

Spurred by students' concerns around reporting sexual assault, the University of Montana hosted a panel Tuesday focused on options for survivors in the Missoula community.

“(This panel is) inspired by student questions about what to do if they’re sexually assaulted or experience drug-facilitated assault,” said Jen Euell, director of UM's Student Advocacy Resource Center, which hosted the event as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The discussion dealt heavily with the process of reporting sexual violence and/or drugging and emphasized Missoula's multi-agency response approach, saying law enforcement, victims' advocates and medical providers at the First Step Resource Center work together to minimize confusion for survivors.

UM Police Chief Brad Giffin said he understands hesitancy to report and explained the response protocol in place is designed to be the same across community agencies to mitigate re-traumatization and frustration with the process.

“You are in control of the investigation,” Giffin said.

Euell raised concerns about recent druggings reported by UM students. Between Jan. 18 and Feb. 21, five students self-reported being drugged on separate occasions, Euell said. These students also notified SARC that others were possibly slipped doses, too, totaling 10 individuals targeted in four weeks.

Panelists at the event encouraged people to reach out to whoever they’re comfortable reporting to.

Depending on who a survivor initially reports to (law enforcement, First Step, SARC, the YWCA or the county’s crime victim advocate office), they are connected with an advocate who gives them options for the next steps.

If they reach out to police first, they’ll be connected with an advocate, Missoula Police Detective Jim Klawitter explained.

If they first contact an advocate at SARC or the YWCA, they’ll have options explained to them. The YWCA offers a 24-hour crisis line, along with an onsite shelter if a survivor needs a safe place to stay.

Giffin, Klawitter and YWCA Clinical Manager Carol Roberts concurred that they advise survivors to visit First Step if a sexual assault occurred and they're comfortable with a physical exam.

If someone contacts law enforcement, First Step, or another advocate, that doesn't automatically launch a criminal investigation.

Klawitter said their response is based on what the survivor wants — sometimes that’s just listening to what happened, but it could entail following criminal charges through to prosecution.

If you’re worried about reporting an assault that happened while you were under the influence, you won’t be charged for using alcohol or drugs, Klawitter added.

Giffin encouraged people to let officials know if drugging at a party or bar in Missoula is suspected.

“If you believe, report it,” he said. There might be multiple people who had a similar experience around the same date, and more than one report helps with a criminal investigation.

First Step is a resource for individuals who suspect drugging. First Step Nurse Jane Hammett recommended people seek medical treatment at a doctor’s office or emergency room first if they’re still experiencing symptoms of being drugged.

“It’s really scary for (a person) to lose hours of (their) life and not know what happened,” she said.

For any kind of examination, Hammett stressed the survivor is in control throughout the whole process.

“They are in charge the whole time they’re at First Step,” she said. “At any time they can withdraw consent.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.