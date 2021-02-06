UM moves vulnerable students to front of vaccine line

Bodnar, as well as medical professionals in the community see the potential for student-athletes and other people at UM help to convince skeptics the vaccine is safe.

"Our student-athletes are competing on the court; they're also leading by showing Griz nation that getting this vaccine is safe and effective," Bodnar said. "I think that's a really positive thing."

A similar line of thought is shared by hospitals in Missoula, who have also been pushing doctors and other medical professionals to use their own voice and platform to push people to get the vaccine when available to them.

"You know, there's Instagram influencers and I need (medical professionals) to be vaccine influencers, to share their knowledge and not to be afraid to offer themselves up to answer people's questions," said Megan Condra, the director of marketing for Community Medical Center. "But there's also other people, like athletes in the community, and especially Griz players, because they're a huge part of this community, being seen as advocates for the vaccine."