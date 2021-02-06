UM moves vulnerable students to front of vaccine line

MISSOULA — As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues its early stages, the University of Montana has begun the process of protecting its most vulnerable students.
A critical part of Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout plan was to provide vaccines to Native Americans and other people of color in Montana. Some students who fall into those groups, including several UM men's basketball players, received shots at a Feb. 1 distribution clinic.
"I don't know when in my life, in my 50 years, I've experienced someone identifying minorities at risk and wanting to do something about it," head UM men's basketball coach Travis DeCuire said. "So I think when you look at a county that wants to address that in terms of safety, it's a rarity. I'm grateful that the University of Montana has been able to play a role in that."
Latino, Black and Indigenous Americans have died at double the age-adjusted rates of white and Asian Americans, according to AMP Research Lab, which has analyzed COVID-19 racial and ethnic data.
"As we look at the vaccination efforts, our School of Pharmacy and our students, staff and faculty have put thousands of shots in people's arms across the state," UM president Seth Bodnar said on Friday. "While doing so, (we are) ensuring that the most disproportionately impacted by the virus are served as well."
Bodnar, as well as medical professionals in the community see the potential for student-athletes and other people at UM help to convince skeptics the vaccine is safe.
"Our student-athletes are competing on the court; they're also leading by showing Griz nation that getting this vaccine is safe and effective," Bodnar said. "I think that's a really positive thing."
A similar line of thought is shared by hospitals in Missoula, who have also been pushing doctors and other medical professionals to use their own voice and platform to push people to get the vaccine when available to them.
"You know, there's Instagram influencers and I need (medical professionals) to be vaccine influencers, to share their knowledge and not to be afraid to offer themselves up to answer people's questions," said Megan Condra, the director of marketing for Community Medical Center. "But there's also other people, like athletes in the community, and especially Griz players, because they're a huge part of this community, being seen as advocates for the vaccine."
Similar efforts are underway at Montana State University. The Bozeman school is offering vaccinations to all eligible students under Phase 1B, which MSU spokesman Tracy Ellig said is over 2,000 people. The school also said that it planned to vaccinate more than 820 students, faculty and staff on Saturday.
According to the research by AMP, 1 in 475 Indigenous Americans has died of the disease, a rate of 210.6 deaths per 100,000, while 1 in 645 Black Americans have been killed by COVID-19.
White Americans have died at a rate of 1 in 825, or 120.9 deaths per 100,000.
Around 25-28% of all COVID deaths in Montana have been among Native Americans, according to Missoula City-County Health Officer Ellen Leahy. Indigenous people make up 6.7% of the population of the state.
"Members of the sovereign nations are at a tremendously higher risk of getting the disease, being hospitalized for the disease and dying of this disease," Leahy said.
Even so, there has been skepticism about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine among marginalized groups in the United States. A long history of racism toward people of color in this country is to blame. Those groups have typically not received the same level of health care as white people, and some have been made participants in controversial medical studies without informed consent.
The Great Falls Tribune's Nora Mabie captured these fears among the state's Indigenous population in a Dec. 22 story.
As an example, Black women are three times as likely to die of pregnancy-related causes as white women and the Black infant mortality rate is twice the rate of white infants, according to a report by the Century Foundation. The report also found Black Americans are more likely to develop diabetes while also are more likely to lack adequate hospitals and other health care providers.
The COVID death rate among people of color is yet another stark reminder of the inequalities in medical care in this country. Many preexisting conditions that further the likelihood of death from COVID-19 exist at higher rates in Black and Indigenous communities, according to a July report by the CDC.
Each week, the University of Montana receives 975 of 1,500 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as it has a supply of sub-zero freezers necessary to store it. With the Skaggs School of Pharmacy a huge part of UM, the school also has the manpower and resources to help distribute the vaccine.
The latest data published by Missoula County reports that 12,911 doses of vaccine have been delivered, with 3,695 people having received both doses.
Another mass vaccination clinic by UM is planned for Sunday.
