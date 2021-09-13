UM, MSU get $1.9M grant for mental health training

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The project will mitigate that shortage by funding the placement of graduate students in agencies that serve youth in western Montana and further bolstering the state’s workforce, she said.

“It is exciting to see UM students from multiple disciplines working together to increase access to mental health care — especially for youth in western Montana,” Kuntz said. “This is the value of a flagship university. When our state is in need, UM students are there to help solve some of our most pressing issues.”

At UM, there are six students from the social work program, six from the counseling department, three from the university’s psychology program and three more enrolled in the doctorate of nursing slated to work under the grant.

“A goal of this program is to provide training and experiences so that students who graduate from these programs will be comfortable working with these populations and, in fact, want to work with these populations,” said Rebecca Pogoda, clinical instructor with the MSU College of Nursing’s Bozeman campus and head of the college’s psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner program.

Most of the grant money will go directly to student stipends, which can cover anything from living expenses to internship costs, Kuntz said.