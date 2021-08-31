UM now requiring masks in classrooms, labs through Sept. 20

Students and staff at the University of Montana are required to wear masks in classrooms and labs through at least Sept. 20.

Masks are recommended in all other indoor public settings, like the University Center and other campus spaces. The policy will be reassessed prior to Sept. 20 and changes could be made.

“After the first day and a half of school, we are very encouraged by the mask compliance we have seen on campus and in our shared learning spaces,” university spokesperson Dave Kuntz wrote in an email. “UM is committed to meeting our students' desires and conducting in-person classes for the entire semester.”

Masks are also required in Curry Health Center and on public transportation.

Faculty members have been instructed to dismiss students who defy masking requirements in classrooms or labs. Those students could face a disciplinary hearing through the Office of Community Standards.

“To date, no students have faced a disciplinary hearing. Mask compliance has been very high,” Kuntz said on Tuesday.