UM now requiring masks in classrooms, labs through Sept. 20

Students and staff at the University of Montana are required to wear masks in classrooms and labs through at least Sept. 20.
Masks are recommended in all other indoor public settings, like the University Center and other campus spaces. The policy will be reassessed prior to Sept. 20 and changes could be made.
“After the first day and a half of school, we are very encouraged by the mask compliance we have seen on campus and in our shared learning spaces,” university spokesperson Dave Kuntz wrote in an email. “UM is committed to meeting our students' desires and conducting in-person classes for the entire semester.”
Masks are also required in Curry Health Center and on public transportation.
Faculty members have been instructed to dismiss students who defy masking requirements in classrooms or labs. Those students could face a disciplinary hearing through the Office of Community Standards.
“To date, no students have faced a disciplinary hearing. Mask compliance has been very high,” Kuntz said on Tuesday.
Similar mask requirements were put into place for students and staff at Montana State University only one day after its fall semester began last week. The policy will remain in effect through Oct. 1.
Students, staff and visitors at UM ended last spring semester with a mask requirement, which was lifted in mid-May after the Montana University System turned the decision to individual campuses.
By the end of July, the university changed course and recommended — not required — the use of masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The announcement came on the heels of the Missoula City-County Health Department’s plea to the community to “reignite their diligence” in preventing the spread of COVID-19 when the county had 100 active cases.
As of Aug. 31, there are 719 active COVID-19 cases in Missoula County, according to the MCCHD.
Some pages on the university’s COVID-19 information site still listed outdated mask protocols on Tuesday, while others indicate the updated guidance.
UM sent three communications in the form of emails and text messages to students and their families regarding the mask policy, in an effort to prepare students for the updated guidance before the beginning of the semester
“To ensure we can stay together for the entire fall semester, mask compliance and vaccine intake are essential,” Kuntz said.
Vaccines are available on campus at Curry Health Center on a walk-in basis during regular business hours. All three vaccines are offered, as well as booster doses for immunocompromised individuals.
Outside of campus, vaccines are available through the health department’s public vaccine clinic and local pharmacies.
"We worked hard to reunite as a UM family after a difficult 18 months and now it is our collective responsibility to adhere to public health guidance to stay together for the semester," Kuntz said.