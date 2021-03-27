UM oral histories dive into Missoula's music scene

There are, naturally, more people and bands than they could hope to interview, and they had to pick a direction. “It ended up being focused on some aspects of the music scene, especially rock music scene. But that’s not to say that other parts of Missoula’s music history aren’t important,” he said.

There were a number of factors regarding the interview choices. They wanted to make sure there weren’t only musicians, and not only well-known ones.

With the amount of time covered, a recurring theme is the rise and fall of different venues.

Fredrickson said “you can see kind of these different sort of cycles of like institution building and get venues built up, and then they, they fall apart for one reason or another, and it goes back to a kind of more DIY situation. I mean, this is talking more about like punk music, but then they go away again, and then there's kind of sort of this return to more house shows or something like that, or whatever."