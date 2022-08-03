UM physical therapy teams up with PaddleHeads for new research study

A team from the University of Montana School of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Science is working with the Missoula PaddleHeads this week to conduct research investigating inner-ear performance in high-level athletes.

By using three different types of tests, the study aims to improve rehabilitation following injury to the vestibular system, such as a concussion or other types of traumatic brain injury. The vestibular system in the inner ear coordinates balance, eye movement and spatial orientation, among other functions.

“Basically what we’re hoping to do with this study is to give more precise benchmarks to better inform rehab in the future,” said assistant professor Dr. Andy Kittelson.

The project is largely spearheaded by Summer Undergraduate Research Fellow Tyler Filippini, who recently moved to Missoula after transferring from a college in Chicago. Assistant professors Dr. Brian Loyd and Kittelson as well as research lab manager Tiffany Quindry are working with Filippini on this study.

Filippini is hoping to continue this research over the next few years as well.

“I feel lucky,” Filippini said. "I think the team I’m with is making it possible and they’ve been just great to me. I’m pretty grateful to have this opportunity.”

Two tests were set up in a dugout. A third was in the athletic training office in the PaddleHeads' clubhouse.

In the dugout, athletes were asked to place sensors on their bodies and close their eyes to test their balance. The other was a visual acuity test, which assesses how well a person can see while their head is moving.

Up in the clubhouse, players put on a set of snug-fitting goggles complete with a device that detects head movement as well as a camera that tracks the pupil. Using that equipment the team from UM is able to compare the rate a person’s head moves to their eye movements.

“What we're trying to see with the baseball players is if they can actually perform at a lot higher velocities than a normal person,” Loyd said.

During this test, Filippini instructed the participant to keep their eyes on a small blue dot on the wall while he jerked their head from side-to-side.

The PaddleHeads head athletic trainer Luke McCarthy helped bridge the partnership between the baseball team and UM for this research project. Overall, the players have been eager to participate in the study.

“It’s all really interesting stuff,” said Jayson Newman, an infielder from California for the PaddleHeads. “I’m just looking forward to seeing the numbers and find ways that maybe it can help out my game in the future.”