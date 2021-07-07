UM plans $100M in student-centered infrastructure projects by 2025

By the time the class of 2025 graduates from the University of Montana, more than $100 million in student-centered infrastructure upgrades should be complete on campus.
Some projects are already done and several are underway. Many of the larger projects for the dining hall and the College of Forestry won’t begin until later this year.
“The University of Montana needs to remain competitive and we feel like we have the most unique, most beautiful campus in the entire region,” said UM spokesman Dave Kuntz. “Now it’s time for our facilities to catch up to the natural setting that we’re in.”
The plan seeks to emphasize recruitment and retention by upgrading facilities that are used most frequently by students. When complete, the projects will create two main entrances to campus — one on the Ryman Walk between the Lommasson Center and Knowles Residence Hall, and another with an extension of Memorial Row.
The $4 million remodel of Pantzer Residence Hall was paid for through the 2019 bond issue and debt refinancing by the university. The renovations to the underground Urey Lecture Hall cost about $1.3 million and were paid for through the same means.
Pantzer is one of the newer residence halls on the campus and was built in 1995. The renovations include updated amenities to extend the lifespan of the building, Kuntz said.
Urey Lecture Hall now has upgraded seating, technology and soundproofing. The updated technology includes a camera mounted on the wall near the main video board at the front of the auditorium to allow faculty to stream lectures online.
“This technology allows the professors to be more flexible in these big lecture experiences, whether it’s recording, whether it’s broadcasting and then obviously having the video screen for student interaction is critical, too,” Kuntz said.
Renovations to the music building and Eck Hall are in progress. Both projects are on track to be completed by the time students return to campus in late August.
The music building was built to resemble a piano and hasn’t seen any significant upgrades since original construction in 1953. Most of the current work is centered near the entrance on the first and second floors to add two practice rooms.
The $3 million in renovations to the music building were made possible through private support through alumni and other longtime supporters of the program.
Nine classrooms in Eck Hall are also receiving major updates for technology as well as heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. The classrooms affected by the construction have been completely gutted as a result. Eck Hall was revamped in 2019.
“So it’s a continuation of that effort that really gave this building a major facelift and it’s such a critical building because it serves so many majors in the College of Humanities and Sciences,” Kuntz said.
Several major projects are still waiting to break ground.
At the Lommasson Center, which houses the campus dining hall known as the “Food Zoo,” renovations will cost $27 million. The project will also be paid for through the 2019 bond issue and debt refinance.
Work is slated to begin in December with the demolition of nearly all of the Lommasson Center with the exception of the Corner Store bordering Arthur Avenue. To make room for the footprint of the new building the north wing of the Craig Residence Hall will be torn down as well.
The new dining hall aims to be a campus hub with modern amenities, a garden space and study areas. The building is expected to be complete in 2023.
“There’s going to be this kind of window component to it so when students eat or hang out they'll be able to look out and see the Oval and take advantage of this beautiful spot on campus,” Kuntz said.
The new dining hall on the Ryman Walk will be complemented by the remodel of Knowles Residence Hall, a $12 million project paid for through bond issue and debt refinance. Through the construction the centrally located residence hall will be modernized with upgraded energy and water performance and updated common spaces.
The construction of a new College of Forestry and Conservation building will be the most expensive of the projects coming to UM, with a price tag of $45 million. The state legislature approved about half of the funding in its latest session and the remaining $20 million came through private support.
The forestry program is growing fast, and students in the major sprawl across about nine other buildings on campus, Kuntz said. The construction of the new facility will streamline the program into one building.
The university will also combine its heat and power plants in a nearly $20 million project. When completed, the combined facility will save the campus about $1 million annually in perpetuity in energy cost savings.
Construction of a new Montana Museum of Art and Culture is expected to begin in December, but is expected to be open to the public in late 2022. Funding for the project was made possible by the $5 million donation from Terry and Patt Payne.