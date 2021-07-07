UM plans $100M in student-centered infrastructure projects by 2025

“So it’s a continuation of that effort that really gave this building a major facelift and it’s such a critical building because it serves so many majors in the College of Humanities and Sciences,” Kuntz said.

Several major projects are still waiting to break ground.

At the Lommasson Center, which houses the campus dining hall known as the “Food Zoo,” renovations will cost $27 million. The project will also be paid for through the 2019 bond issue and debt refinance.

Work is slated to begin in December with the demolition of nearly all of the Lommasson Center with the exception of the Corner Store bordering Arthur Avenue. To make room for the footprint of the new building the north wing of the Craig Residence Hall will be torn down as well.

The new dining hall aims to be a campus hub with modern amenities, a garden space and study areas. The building is expected to be complete in 2023.

“There’s going to be this kind of window component to it so when students eat or hang out they'll be able to look out and see the Oval and take advantage of this beautiful spot on campus,” Kuntz said.