UPDATE: UM police no longer seeking help locating missing person

The University of Montana Police Department is no longer looking for a missing person named Matthew Jed Hall on campus, according to a public safety notice sent Wednesday evening.

After an earlier notice went out Wednesday seeking help looking for Hall, UMPD received several tips from around campus and made contact with an individual with a similar appearance to Hall, according to the evening notice. UM police established the individual was not Hall.

The Idaho Falls Police Department had been working with UMPD after receiving an anonymous tip that Hall may have been spotted on the UM campus. The tipster did not provide a date that he was seen, according to the initial alert from UM.

