UM Police Department identifies subjects

The University of Montana Police Department announced Sunday it has identified subjects who were the focus of a timely warning issued one day earlier and do not believe the community is threatened.

Saturday, UM police alerted the campus to two attempted burglaries with residents of two separate homes reporting men trying to open locked doors, one Wednesday evening and the other Friday evening. Both reports came from homes near Cinnabar Drive.

Sunday, UM police said they had identified subjects, and "the subjects are cooperating with the investigation."

"Based upon the preliminary information received, the University Police Department does not believe there is a continuing threat to our campus community," police said in a notification.

The police also thanked those who provided information, "which helped us make this determination in a timely manner."

In their Saturday announcement, UM police said two men tried to open a locked door to an apartment Wednesday while a third waited in a car. When residents could not recognize the men, who they said appeared to be in their “early twenties and wearing hooded sweatshirts,” they called 911.