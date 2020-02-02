UM Police Department identifies subjects

The University of Montana Police Department announced Sunday it has identified subjects who were the focus of a timely warning issued one day earlier and do not believe the community is threatened.
Saturday, UM police alerted the campus to two attempted burglaries with residents of two separate homes reporting men trying to open locked doors, one Wednesday evening and the other Friday evening. Both reports came from homes near Cinnabar Drive.
Sunday, UM police said they had identified subjects, and "the subjects are cooperating with the investigation."
"Based upon the preliminary information received, the University Police Department does not believe there is a continuing threat to our campus community," police said in a notification.
The police also thanked those who provided information, "which helped us make this determination in a timely manner."
In their Saturday announcement, UM police said two men tried to open a locked door to an apartment Wednesday while a third waited in a car. When residents could not recognize the men, who they said appeared to be in their “early twenties and wearing hooded sweatshirts,” they called 911.
The email stated that Friday at around 7:30 another resident reported an unknown man trying to knock on the door to their apartment. He was the only one seen at the time, and was described as 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing 150-170 lbs.
When residents did not recognize the man, they called police. Video footage attached to the alert showed a man in a baseball cap, with a goatee.
Police recommended people keep homes and vehicles locked. Although they do not believe the subjects are a threat, they earlier noted the incidents follow a spike in car break-ins on campus and throughout Missoula.
According to the university’s daily crime log, the UM Police Department received 10 reports in the past 10 days of thefts from vehicles left unlocked on campus.