UM Police investigating sexual assault at University Villages

The University of Montana Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault in the University Villages housing area last Thursday.

The alleged assault occurred around 10 p.m. on May 20, according to a UM police alert on Monday. The incident was reported to Monday morning.

The suspect is described as tall, slender, in his mid-20s and wearing a black hoodie, black ski mask and gloves, black cargo pants and black tennis shoes, according to the alert.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect should contact UM Police at 406-243-4000 or online at bit.ly/34bcvAv.

