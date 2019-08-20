University of Montana President Seth Bodnar delivered his second State of the University address Tuesday, emphasizing the university's progress in addressing its fiscal and enrollment challenges while setting new targets for student enrollment and retention.
"Over the course of the past year, we've made steady, consistent headway in addressing our challenges," Bodnar told the audience in UM's Montana Theatre.
Joined onstage by faculty, staff and student leaders, Bodnar announced that UM had set what he called "an ambitious goal": To increase UM's first-year retention rates above 80%, and its six-year graduation rate to 60%. As of 2017, College Factual reported those statistics at 72% and 47%, respectively.
Bodnar said these goals fit with UM's effort to better support students through expanded advising and other programs meant to help students complete their degrees.
"I am confident UM will set the pace for a rising standard of support for university students," he said.
Throughout his hour-long talk, a tradition at the start of each UM academic year, Bodnar also noted UM had reduced its structural deficit by over 60% and discussed ways UM had moved forward on its five "Priorities for Action."
