UM professor earns award to study wildfire smoke

New ways of understanding the risks of wildfire smoke will come from the University of Montana, thanks to an $800,000 National Science Foundation grant.

The award, given to UM associate professor of environmental and analytical chemistry Lu Hu, comes from NSF’s Faculty Early Career Development Program. It gives Hu a five-year research grant to study the chemical composition of wildfire smoke in Missoula and look at ways to improve air-quality models.

“We need to study in smoke what we cannot see with our human eyes, especially when it causes respiratory and other diseases,” Hu said in a UM press release.

Hu is looking to use the grant money for a project aimed at improving the measurement of volatile organic compounds, also known as VOCs. These compounds hurt human health.

He explained in the press release that the second largest producer of VOCs are wildfires, and that they’re hazardous and regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency. Oddly enough, unburned trees are the No. 1 VOC producer (think of the smells of a green forest).

“When we look at smoke, we see the particulate matter,” he said. “The actual chemical composition is much more complex. So we can examine VOCs and rank them in terms of what are the most important for human health impacts. We also rank them in terms of how reactive they are and their ability to generate secondary pollutants.”

The compounds are volatile when they mix with human-caused pollutants such as nitrogen oxides, Hu explained.

“So if you have VOCs from trees or wildfire smoke next to heavy traffic from cars, it becomes this perfect atmospheric cocktail where all these ingredients come together in sunlight, and that can be bad,” he said.

The “bad” is the formation of ozone. Ground-level ozone poses health risks like aggravating lung conditions such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis.

Right now, researchers can't measure VOCs well. Hu's project will work to improve that and the use of mass spectrometry to better quantify the compounds, he explained.

"With all our current models, we still cannot predict the formation of ozone when we have wildfire smoke," Hu said.

Some of the compounds found in wildfire smoke are classified as furans, which have the potential to be carcinogenic.

While Missoula’s air quality has been relatively decent this summer, that’s not always the case. And the fires are still burning — Missoula County moved to Extreme fire danger on Thursday.

The grant also allows Hu to continue a long-term, air-monitoring site based in UM's Clapp Building, and Missoula is an ideal location for such a site because of smoke that travels through. The site was originally established by Bob Yokelson.

Missoula’s smoke this year has come from other regions in the western U.S., which means Missoula hasn't been too impacted by chemicals and VOCs so far, Missoula County Health Department Air Quality Specialist Ben Schmidt said. Much of the smoke that passes through Missoula’s valley comes from British Columbia, Idaho, northern California and southern Oregon.

“It all comes down to where the fires start up,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt explained that the kind of research Hu is doing helps the health department make better-informed decisions for its recommendations to Missoulians for wildfire smoke protection.

Hu joined the university in 2017, one of western’s Montana worst years for wildfire smoke.

“Before that, wildfire to me was a word I read in the newspaper or in research literatures,” Hu said. “I never paid attention to that in terms of research. In 2017, that summer, my first summer, that really just changed my mind.”

Hu has three graduate students working alongside him in the lab and two postdoctoral students on his team. The award supports another graduate student and an additional postdoctoral position for two years.

“It’s not going to get better before it gets worse,” Hu said.