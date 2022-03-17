UM professor steps away from classes following racist remarks, expected to return

A University of Montana professor in the College of Business is stepping away from his current classes following students' calls for his firing or resignation for racist remarks he made in private communications.

Although he is stepping away, Clayton Looney still remains a UM employee and will continue to receive his salary, according to campus spokesperson Dave Kuntz. The news of Looney's decision was first reported by the Montana Kaimin.

Looney's classes will be covered by existing faculty in the department for the remainder of the semester and he is expected to return to campus next school year, Kuntz said.

At the beginning of March nearly 150 people attended a protest in front of Main Hall to call for the firing or resignation of Looney for using racial slurs against Black people and Muslims.

In the private communications, Looney used the "n" word, made jokes about Muslims wearing "towel wraps," and other racist remarks.

The university launched a Title IX investigation into the matter, but deemed it a non-workplace issue earlier this fall.

Isho Tama-Sweet, an assistant professor of accounting, in an email Wednesday broke the news to students in one of Looney's classes that he would no longer be teaching for the remainder of the semester.

In the email, Tama-Sweet provided details to complete the midterm exam and that he would be available during the scheduled class time on Thursday to answer any questions about the test or course in general.

He went on the apologize on behalf of the Management Information System Department for "the difficult situation this semester" in the class.

"And I want to assure you that we are committed to your success in finishing this class and continuing your progress toward your degree," Tama-Sweet wrote.

