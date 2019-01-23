With the nation's longest government shutdown entering its second month, professors at the University of Montana discussed issues contributing to the shutdown during a lunch seminar Wednesday afternoon.
The professors from the Blewett School of Law and the Master of Public Administration Program each answered some fundamental questions about shutdowns, which occur when there are delays in the approval of the federal budget for the coming fiscal year.
The current partial shutdown results from a stalemate over President Donald Trump's demand for funding for a barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border. Until Congress reaches a compromise on a new budget, and President Trump approves it, the government is stuck with an empty wallet which, in turn, means that many government offices close due to a lack of funding.
At the lunch seminar, Sara Rinfret, a professor for the UM Public Administration Program, asked each faculty member a question before opening the discussion to the audience.
She began with a seemingly simple question for Anthony Johnstone, a law professor at the UM Blewett School of Law: “What is the legal structure behind a government shutdown?”
“It starts with the Constitution, of course,” Johnstone said. “The key part here is Article 1, Section 9, Clause 7, which says that no money shall be drawn from the Treasury but in consequence of appropriations made by law.”
Johnstone noted several important exceptions to the clause, including one that prohibits federal agencies from accepting voluntary services from employees who are going without pay during the shutdown.
“The concern is that once they accept those voluntary services, it will give rise to an obligation,” Johnstone said.
Budgeting Implications
Christina Barsky, a professor for the Public Administration Program, discussed the budgeting implications of a government shutdown. Barsky explained that there should be 12 appropriations bills that go on to fund the government for the year ahead.
“When we came down to the wire, we had five appropriations bills that were agreed to and seven that were not, so that’s why we have a partial shutdown today,” Barsky said.
That’s why there are some agencies and programs that are being funded under those appropriations bills that were passed.
“We also need to think about the economy and the economic impacts,” Barsky said. “Since this shutdown began in the fourth quarter of last year, we’re anticipating that there will be reduced GDP growth and there’s some concern that how long this shutdown lasts will reduce a nationally shrinking economy for the first quarter of this year.”
Shutdowns are costly and it’s difficult to estimate how much the current shutdown will cost without knowing how long it will last, she said.
“I think we need to be aware of the fact that we’ll start seeing agencies and programs run out of money,” Barsky said, adding that budget squabbles are not unusual.
“The appropriation process is a difficult bipartisan exercise and it requires concessions to be made,” Barsky said.
Personnel Implications
Adam Brewer, a professor for the Public Administration Program, said one of the shutdown's main implications is that personnel functions at affected agencies are either stalled or halted. Brewer said an estimated 800,000 federal workers are going without pay.
Brewer said about half of the 800,000 workers are considered essential and are thus required to work without pay. The other half are considered furloughed workers who are not working, but also going without pay. Brewer added that employees contracted by the government, whose salaries add up to hundreds of millions of dollars, are often overlooked. Brewer said these employees are left for weeks without any back pay.
In some cases, essential workers such as TSA agents who are going unpaid, are calling in sick to look for other employment, Brewer said. On top of that, shutdowns affect recruitment and hiring.
“It should be noted that a government shutdown can potentially tarnish the reputation of the government as an employer,” Brewer said, adding that people might give government jobs a second thought if they seem unstable.
Policy Implications
Eduardo Capulong, a law professor at the UM Blewett School of Law, addressed some of the myths around the shutdown and explored notions of legality and illegality about immigration.
Capulong brought up President Donald Trump’s proposed $5.7 billion border wall proposal, and said the resulting policy discussions need to step away from immigration myths and instead look at managing the borders humanely and exploring the concept of legality.
Capulong also said that some myths surrounding illegal immigration — including those regarding uncontrolled borders and invasion by alleged terrorists and criminals, among others — have been divisive and perpetuated the shutdown.
Ultimately, Capulong said Congress will need to broaden the parameters of the conversation if they want to reach compromises and pass appropriations bills.