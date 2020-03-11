UM professors try remote teaching ahead of potential class cancellations

Lawrence said not all classes were easy to transition to a remote learning format, such as hands-on lab experiments, but she said her team was working with individual courses to find ways to get students the same results from their studies, even if it means learning differently than they would in an in-person setting.

UM already offers hundreds of online courses, with nine master's and bachelor's degrees available as fully online programs, in addition to more than a dozen certificates.

One of the courses in this week’s round of pilot classes is Clinical Diagnosis, a 400-level biomedical class, taught by Pam Shaw, a clinical laboratory scientist at the College of Health. In the class, Shaw said students learn a variety of medical testing methods they’ll use during internships or jobs after graduation.

Having never taught a remote class before, she said she was eager to sign up for the pilot, both to learn how to use the tools for teaching, as well as for other duties she has on campus in which learning the ins and outs of video-conferencing would be valuable.

While she said she didn’t see any issues with lectures, teaching some of the testing methods will be tough.