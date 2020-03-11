UM professors try remote teaching ahead of potential class cancellations

Students and professors at the University of Montana are testing the waters of remote learning this week in preparation for a potential coronavirus-spurred classroom shutdown.
As a growing number of colleges and universities in COVID-19 hot spots cancel in-person classes and transition to remote teaching, mainly through various online methods, UM is taking the opportunity to test the transition on a handful of classes this week.
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montana as of Wednesday afternoon, but UM spokesperson Paula Short said the school was taking advantage of the extra time to prepare for a smooth transition to remote learning if it eventually becomes necessary.
Beginning Wednesday, a small handful of faculty volunteers began moving their classes online to work out any kinks, UMOnline executive director Maricel Lawrence said. UM officials put out a call for volunteers last week, particularly looking for instructors who did not have experience with online classes.
“I wish I could say every instructor knows how to go online, but that’s not the case,” she said. “So we are helping instructors do this if they never have before and helping them in understanding the tools and resources they can use. We’ve done a few training sessions for some of the tools we have this week, and there will be more next week to help instructors use these tools, primarily Zoom video-conferencing.”
Lawrence said not all classes were easy to transition to a remote learning format, such as hands-on lab experiments, but she said her team was working with individual courses to find ways to get students the same results from their studies, even if it means learning differently than they would in an in-person setting.
UM already offers hundreds of online courses, with nine master's and bachelor's degrees available as fully online programs, in addition to more than a dozen certificates.
One of the courses in this week’s round of pilot classes is Clinical Diagnosis, a 400-level biomedical class, taught by Pam Shaw, a clinical laboratory scientist at the College of Health. In the class, Shaw said students learn a variety of medical testing methods they’ll use during internships or jobs after graduation.
Having never taught a remote class before, she said she was eager to sign up for the pilot, both to learn how to use the tools for teaching, as well as for other duties she has on campus in which learning the ins and outs of video-conferencing would be valuable.
While she said she didn’t see any issues with lectures, teaching some of the testing methods will be tough.
“I’m going to try to video record some of those labs or take pictures of step-by-step work they’d be doing if they were here in the classroom,” she said. “I hope it really never comes down to closing classes, but it’s happening elsewhere so it wouldn't be beyond a possibility. So every week of training and prep will help if we do have to do it.”
Rick Darnell, a math adjunct professor participating in the pilot, said his first day testing the online class had some minor hiccups, but he said it was a good learning opportunity for him and his students whether or not coronavirus forces classes online.
“What I use in my class is an active-learning research-based model, so when you move from face-to-face, trying to recreate that active learning online is near impossible, so finding ways to make that kind of active learning happen online is a challenge.,” he said. “I’m viewing it as an educational fire drill. If something else were driving this process besides coronavirus, this would still be a good exercise to do. I think it’s a smart step to do some risk management and pre-planning ideas so we can learn from this whether we have to close classes this semester or not.”
In an email to campus on Wednesday, UM President Seth Bodnar said even if classes are transitioned to remote learning, campus at large would remain operating, including dorms, dining halls and student services.
UM has set up multiple websites for faculty, staff and students for both coronavirus information, as well as information about working or learning from afar, with separate pages titled Keep on Learning, Keep on Teaching, and Keep on Working.
With students travelling across the country and potentially internationally over spring break next week, UM spokesperson Short said UM discussed the possibility of creating a travel log for students so UM could track the need for quarantines, but ultimately decided against it.
Self-quarantines are only federally recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for travelers returning from China, Iran, Italy and South Korea. With spring break only being a week long, Short said UM determined it was unlikely any students would be traveling that far away during the relatively short break. Instead, she said UM was focused on keeping students informed on how to recognize symptoms and be aware of places in the U.S. that are current hot spots for the virus.
In other coronavirus news affecting higher education in Montana, the National Conference of Undergraduate Research scheduled for March 26-28 at Montana State University in Bozeman was cancelled Wednesday. The conference was set to bring more than 4,000 students from across the nation and world to MSU.
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UM, also known as MOLLI, cancelled all classes and events until May 15. MOLLI offers classes in a wide range of subjects for people 50 years old and above. In an announcement posted on the program's Facebook page, it said the decision was made in accordance with CDC recommendations concerning the coronavirus' increased danger to older adults.