UM proposes $45M new College of Forestry building using Montana timber

“We have strong student interest but keeping those students coming, honestly, very much hinges on them being able to work and learn in facilities that are competitive with our peers,” Townsend said.

Roughly 700 undergrad students, about 100 graduate students and staff in the college are spread across seven buildings on campus, and Townsend said the classrooms in the forestry building are not big enough for any of the college’s larger classes. The new building would not bring the entire college together, but would provide modern teaching and research spaces as well as “student-centered” learning spaces.

The historic forestry building would not be torn down and UM has not yet decided where the new building would be located on campus, Kuntz said. The design is also still in flux.

The college has long expressed a need for a new building. In 2016, UM accepted a $24 million donation from the Franke family in exchange for the university’s pledge to “use reasonable efforts to obtain funding for a new building for the W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation.” The contract did not set a timeline. In March 2020, the Board of Regents formally endorsed the project.

UM hopes the new building can help attract students to campus.