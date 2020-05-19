UM provost leaving for online university job

In March 2019, Harbor was asked by the Missoulian if he planned to stay at UM for an extended tenure following questions on social media about his commitment to the provost position, but he unequivocally denied speculation that he had any intentions of leaving UM.

A Facebook post by his wife last June again spurred local speculation about Harbor’s intentions when she expressed interest in “keeping a base in Lafayette,” Indiana, home of Purdue University, after their house was put under contract, a year after Harbor took the position at UM.

Purdue Global University, billed as a major moneymaker for Purdue when purchased from Kaplan in 2018, lost $43 million in its first year and $18 million in its second year, according to the school’s 2019 financial report. The Chronicle of Higher Education published a report in January this year about the new university’s “rocky start," noting issues with transparency as the university seemed to ride the line between public and private.