The University of Montana’s provost will be leaving her position at the end of the semester to spearhead a new higher education initiative.

Though she’s leaving the provost’s office, Pardis Mahdavi will continue to expand educational opportunities for UM and other universities as executive director for the Networked University, an initiative that seeks to build opportunities for universities to collaborate and utilize their strengths.

“We’re all better off if we kind of do our things well, but collaborate across disciplines,” Mahdavi said on Monday. “No one up until now had thought about kind of going up in elevation a bit and doing this at the national level. I also think there’s something to be said for this very significant and needed change in higher education to come from the Rocky Mountain West, not the coasts.”

The first three universities to collaborate in the partnership include UM, the University of Washington and Arizona State University, where Mahdavi previously worked as dean of social sciences.

“It has been terrific to form a partnership with Dr. Mahdavi,” UM President Seth Bodnar said in a statement. “She is a bold leader and transformative thinker. I am excited to work with her in this new role to enhance and drive collaboration to best meet our students’ needs.”

Through the partnership, students will be able to enroll in online courses and engage with learning opportunities offered by participating campuses. Eventually, the initiative will offer joint degrees between campuses.

“We are not doing a service to this next generation if we’re not creating legible pathways for them to be able to engage in the world and create the world around them that they want to see,” Mahdavi said.

The goal of the initiative is to dissolve the rigid silos of higher education and promote interdisciplinary training to better prepare students for the unique challenges of today, which is similar to the work Mahdavi took on in her time as UM’s provost.

After joining Main Hall this past summer, Mahdavi spearheaded an ambitious academic renewal project for the university to bolster interdisciplinary opportunities for students and faculty. The first phase of that process will be rolled out at a Board of Regents meeting next week.

“The efforts that we began here at the University of Montana around interdisciplinary (education) at the college level, we really saw an opportunity to take this nationally,” Mahdavi said. “Let’s be real. No one university can be all things to all people. At the same time each university has unique strengths.”

As Mahdavi’s time in the provost’s office winds down she says she will miss her partnership with Bodnar as well as her team in Main Hall. She’ll also miss spending “every single day of my life in Montana,” though she’ll still spend much of her time in Big Sky Country for her new position.

As executive director, Mahdavi will head the Networked University’s coordinating center, and will be based in both Arizona and Montana. The initial funding for the program is $2.1 million, which will support Mahdavi’s salary as well as a grant writer and project manager.

Adrea Lawrence, who is currently the dean of the Phyllis J. Washington College of Education, will move into the role as interim provost beginning May 15.

“Adrea is a thoughtful leader and she has been researching higher education for a very long time,” Mahdavi said about Lawrence’s transition. “To have a provost who spent their entire career thinking about pedagogy…I think it's great for this institution, especially as we start to tackle things like general education. Having someone like Adrea at the helm, I think helps us.”

Lawrence said she is eager to continue working with the university’s “dedicated and collaborative group of deans” and learning from other colleges about how to best serve students. She’s also eager to continue Mahdavi’s work to restructure academic programs at UM to maximize interdisciplinary opportunities with a bird’s eye view.

“The kind of change that we have been talking about is really difficult and it marks a pretty significant transition from the way UM has operated to the way it might operate or could operate,” Lawrence said. “I think it just takes some time to figure out how to play to our strengths, how to adjust in really volatile times and how to make sure that we are preparing our students for the futures that they’re going to be stepping into.”

The College of Education is currently considering Associate Dean Dan Lee to replace Lawrence’s leadership of the program.

“He is a seasoned administrator, he was a superintendent and a principal in K-12 for a number of years,” Lawrence said about Lee. “That experience is really important — he understands people, he understands how institutions work, he understands the landscape of K-12 right now, particularly in Montana.”

She added that Lee has also been involved in conversations updating statewide education policy that have been recently opened by the Office of Public Instruction.

Bodnar is eager for Lawrence to join the administrators at Main Hall.

“Dr. Adrea Lawrence has worked tirelessly on behalf of the students and faculty of the Phyllis J. Washington College of Education,” he said in a statement. “As our new provost, I am excited that her leadership and vision will now extend across our entire campus.”