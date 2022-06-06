UM rape suspect pleads not guilty in Missoula court

A man accused of raping two women on the University of Montana campus last fall made his first court appearance in Missoula on Monday morning.

Andrew Parker Beckett pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

Each count is punishable by up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine. Missoula County District Court Judge Jason Marks presided.

Court documents allege Beckett sexually assaulted two women last September on UM’s campus.

On Sept. 8, 2021, a woman met Beckett, who was an acquaintance and classmate of hers, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County last month. He suggested the two watch a movie later that day in his dorm room located in Knowles Hall on the UM campus.

When the two were hanging out, Beckett expressed that he wanted to have sex. The woman thought this was awkward because there was a third person in the room, according to the case document. She told Beckett “I don’t want to,” and “no,” several times.

He then orally and vaginally raped her, according to charging documents. She estimated the assault lasted between five and 15 minutes.

A few weeks later, on Sept. 18, a second woman saw Beckett at the Badlander Bar in downtown. She agreed to let Beckett stay the night in her dorm room in Panzer Hall, also on the UM campus. While they were together in her dorm, he raped her, court documents state.

Beckett is not currently a student at the university, UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz said. He is not in custody.

Beckett appeared at his Monday hearing alongside his attorney Peter Lacny of Datsopoulos, MacDonald and Lind, P.C. Lacny did not return a request for comment on whether Beckett is residing in Missoula.

Missoula Deputy County Attorney Caitlin Creighton is prosecuting the case. Beckett’s next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9 in Missoula County District Court.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.