UM recommending masks regardless of vaccination status

The University of Montana’s COVID-19 response team is recommending the use of masks or face coverings regardless of vaccination status after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued updated guidance this week.

Increased COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in Missoula County also prompted the change to the university’s mask policy. The county is currently at the “orange” level of COVID-19 risk at 10 to 24 cases per 100,000, which is classified as “accelerated spread.”

“While masks block the release of exhaled respiratory particles into the environment, studies also demonstrate that masks also can reduce wearers’ exposure to infectious droplets through filtration,'' the response team wrote in an email Friday afternoon.

Vaccinated individuals can still contract COVID-19 and the delta variant is more infectious. There have been breakthrough infections among the vaccinated.

“However, breakthrough cases generally do not result in severe outcomes, hospitalizations or death,” the response team wrote.

UM dropped its mask requirement for most campus spaces in May, around the same time as Montana State University. As of Friday afternoon, Montana State University had not changed its policy.