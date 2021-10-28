UM reports fondling, stalking incident, says investigation is ongoing with Missoula police

The University of Montana issued an alert Wednesday evening saying they had received a report of a fondling and stalking incident.

The survivor was a person attending programs on campus, but not a student, UM spokesman Dave Kuntz said. A sexual assault by the same perpetrator during the summer was also reported to police.

The fondling and stalking was reported to have happened more recently, and may have occurred on campus. The suspect is known to the survivor.

This is an incident that originated within the jurisdiction of Missoula police, and evolved to include campus spaces, Kuntz said. It is unclear if the perpetrator is a student.

"UM issues these alerts to keep the campus community apprised of any safety issues and to protect the confidentiality of the survivor," he said.

If you or anyone you know is in need of support as a survivor or secondary survivor of violence, harassment or discrimination, the UM Student Advocacy Resource Center, also known as the SARC, offers free and confidential counseling, advocacy and a 24-hour support line at 406-243-6559. C

ontacting the resource center does not mean you are reporting the crime to Title IX or any other agency.

