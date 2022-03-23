UM reports string of druggings, changes policy on sending out emergency alerts

The University of Montana saw a spike in reports of students being drugged at bars in Missoula last month, prompting the university to send out a campus-wide safety email.

Between Jan. 18 to Feb. 21, five students self-reported being drugged on separate occasions, Student Advocacy Resource Center Director Jen Euell said. These students also notified SARC that others were possibly slipped doses too, totaling 10 individuals targeted in four weeks.

She added that while the SARC has routinely received reports of students being drugged from time to time, the numbers in January and February were at a much higher rate than months past.

The druggings, first reported by the Montana Kaimin, happened off-campus at Missoula bars, UM spokesman Dave Kuntz said. So far, none of the incidents have led to criminal prosecution.

A public safety notice was sent out via email to UM’s campus community on Feb. 9 after campus police learned of the high number of dosings. The email, which doesn't provide information on the details of the reports, says “We have been hearing increased reports of drug-facilitated assaults in the Missoula community."

UMPD received the reports of the druggings in February from SARC, Kuntz said. The decision to issue a UM alert in non-emergency situations is evaluated based on circumstances that include the location of the crime.

“In this particular case, because the number of reports was so significantly higher than in the past and there is an ongoing risk, we felt it was important for UMPD to know,” Euell said.

If UM students or employees frequent locations reported as safety concerns, Kuntz said the university wants them to be aware so they can take precautions. The federal Clery Act requires universities to report on-campus crime and to send “timely warnings” if there’s an ongoing threat to public safety. Kuntz explained campus officials ultimately decided the spike in druggings did fall within Clery responsibilities to send out a notification about the uptick in druggings.

"The downtown area is not within our Clery jurisdiction," he said. "However, our students go there regularly, so it was critical to let our students know about this trend. This action was done with one ultimate factor above all else, do what is best to keep our students safe."

SARC is a confidential service on campus — no identifying information or names were released from the center, but it does release data to law enforcement from time to time.

“If there are disturbing trends in this information that SARC feels like indicate a danger to the public and our campus community, it is disclosed to UMPD for consideration for a public safety or Clery warning,” Kuntz said.

New alert system

The safety email about the druggings piggybacks updates to the university’s safety alert system.

Last semester, the university sent out four alerts notifying its campus community about instances of sexual assault. The alerts were labeled “Timely Warnings/Sexual Assaults” and provided a few sentences of information about attacks that had happened previously, but were just being reported. The alerts did not detail if the suspects were allowed on campus or if disciplinary action had been taken against them.

Students expressed concern with the alerts, saying their ambiguous language and lack of information was alarming.

Now, text alerts will only be deployed to students where immediate action is required, such as a lock-down or natural disaster.

This change aims to keep the integrity of the text alert. If there is not an imminent public safety threat, UM will email students to let them know about assaults, burglaries and other reports of crime, Kuntz said. Unless there is an immediate threat tied to a report of sexual assault, text alerts won’t be sent out about them anymore.

Kuntz also gave the example of black bears on campus — these notifications used to be delivered via text, but now are likely to be delivered as an email.

If you are in need of support as a survivor or secondary survivor of violence, harassment, or discrimination, the UM Student Advocacy Resource Center (SARC) offers free and confidential counseling, advocacy and a 24-hour support line at 406-243-6559. Contacting SARC does not mean you are reporting the crime to Title IX or any other reporting agency

