UM researcher studies effects of climate change on Montana's aquatic ecosystems

From the highest peaks of Glacier National Park to the trout streams in the valleys below, scientist Clint Muhlfeld looks at the big picture when it comes to mountain ecosystems and how they’re being affected by climate change.
The aquatic ecologist for the U.S. Geological Survey's Northern Rocky Mountain Science Center and associate professor at the University of Montana’s Flathead Lake Biological Station recently published a study that landed in the prestigious journal “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.”
The research looked at biodiversity of aquatic invertebrates, or insects, living in the cold meltwater below the park’s receding glaciers. The decade-long study sent Muhlfeld and his team into some of the most remote and uncharted alpine areas of the park to gather data.
“The really cool thing about this research is we were going and sampling the unknown,” he said. “There’s very little information out there in terms of our understanding of the biodiversity in these high elevation mountain landscapes and how those patterns are being shaped by the loss of glaciers and these climatic changes.”
The study actually found a bright spot, bucking the scientific community’s widely held prediction that these high-elevation, cold-water insects were dependent on the glaciers to survive. It turns out having cold water was a better predictor of these communities’ survival than having solid ice.
“Although shrinking glaciers pose a significant risk to cold-water species, our results show that these mountaintop species may be more resilient to glacier recession than previously thought,” said Timothy Cline, a USGS ecologist and co-author on the study, in a UM news release.
“That’s not to say though that this community hasn’t suffered dramatic reductions in their distribution, their suitable habitat, reductions in their abundance and likely reductions in their genetic diversity,” Muhlfeld said, adding the findings don't mean society should ignore the melting glaciers.
The data provide hope, he said, that these areas can be refuges as the high country continues to lose glaciers.
“We found that future climate change, warming temperatures, loss of glacial masses, is going to reduce the habitat supporting this cold-water community by about 70% to 80%. Yes, they will persist, but they will persist in very small, fragmented habitats that aren’t necessarily just below glaciers,” he said. “It really underscores the need to protect them and understand what biodiversity exists now and what it’s going to be like in the future.”
Muhlfeld grew up in Connecticut and said while there were few places to experience nature, he’d fish on small local ponds, catching turtles and frogs. When his parents bought a summer cabin on a lake in Upstate New York, Muhlfeld was able to dive headfirst into the water and what lived beneath the surface.
“That’s where I kind of developed a love for nature ... and a deep appreciation for ecological systems and the need to understand them, to research them and then have that information used to conserve and protect natural resources.”
After spending the first three years of his undergrad studying fish and wildlife biology in Maine, he decided to make the move out West and finish his degree at the University of Montana, where he fly fished daily and fell in love with the mountains.
While working on his doctorate, he was hired in 2007 by the Northern Rocky Mountain Science Center.
“That was like a dream come true for me because I would be able to finish my doctorate and then devote my career to establishing and growing a research program focused on native species in the northern Rockies and in particular, the Crown of the Continent Ecosystem,” he said.
Since then, he’s also become an associate professor for UM based out of the Flathead Lake Biological Station, where he’s able to mentor students.
“It’s the best of both worlds.”
Outside of his research, Muhlfeld said he enjoys being a dad and a husband. His family lives in Whitefish at the base of Big Mountain and the edge of Glacier National Park, so they spend a lot of time skiing, hiking and mountain biking. Muhlfeld used to compete professionally in the latter activity.
“I can literally get on single track right out of my house.”
The park's receding glaciers are no secret and signage throughout shows comparative historical photos allowing visitors to see the effects of warming in plain sight.
“You drive through the park and especially up Going-to-the-Sun Road, you can see climate change in real time. It’s right in front of you staring you in the face.”
But through his research on the park’s alpine meltwater communities, he hopes the public will learn more about the effects of climate change that are harder to see with the naked eye.
“This study and the biodiversity of these alpine systems really provides a great educational example for folks to understand how climate change is affecting the glaciers, but that it’s not just affecting physical processes, it’s also affecting the biology and the ecology of the environment.”
Muhlfeld’s recently published study on alpine meltwater biodiversity in Glacier National Park is only a piece of the puzzle he’s putting together to better understand how warming and other human-induced stressors are interacting to affect fish and other aquatic species in the northern Rockies.
Currently, he and his team have been deploying a network of sensors in the northern Rockies region to record temperature, streamflow and other changes in headwaters streams to see how downstream ecosystems are affected.
“From the rare bugs in the high country to the bull trout and cutthroat trout roaming in the streams and rivers and lakes below, we’re trying to understand how the entire ecosystem is changing.”
He’s also working with managers to find out how these changes are affecting conservation populations of native trout across the Crown of the Continent and Greater Yellowstone ecosystems and how that might interact with the state’s economy.
“The native trout have enormous ecological, cultural and socioeconomic value in Montana,” Muhlfeld said. “Fishing is a $2 billion industry. People come from all over the world to fish our waters, and these areas are changing.”
His team is conducting research across Montana’s Blue Ribbon trout fisheries, the Madison, Gallatin, Big Hole and Kootenai rivers, to understand how climate is affecting the fishing opportunities and the economic effects that go along with that.
“Extreme events like droughts, they warm water temperatures, they reduce flows, managers sometimes have to implement Hoot Owl restrictions to shut down rivers before they get too warm,” he said. “We’re working with Fish, Wildlife and Parks ... to understand how anglers have been using these rivers through time and (asking how) that use, that revenue, that socioeconomic value is changing when we see these dramatic events occur.”
The study should be published within the year and will likely be of interest to regulators, recreators, river guides and other stakeholders in Montana’s tourism industry.
It’s important to Muhlfeld to be able to deliver research that’s going to be useful to conservation and management of species, he said, adding he hopes his work can be a road map for managers to plan and implement strategies to protect, conserve and restore native species and their ecosystems.
“Once we can understand the processes and the drivers and how these changes are playing out, we can then use that information to model and then better forecast how these aquatic habitats and the species that occupy them are going to change into the future.”
