UM researcher studies effects of climate change on Montana's aquatic ecosystems

Currently, he and his team have been deploying a network of sensors in the northern Rockies region to record temperature, streamflow and other changes in headwaters streams to see how downstream ecosystems are affected.

“From the rare bugs in the high country to the bull trout and cutthroat trout roaming in the streams and rivers and lakes below, we’re trying to understand how the entire ecosystem is changing.”

He’s also working with managers to find out how these changes are affecting conservation populations of native trout across the Crown of the Continent and Greater Yellowstone ecosystems and how that might interact with the state’s economy.

“The native trout have enormous ecological, cultural and socioeconomic value in Montana,” Muhlfeld said. “Fishing is a $2 billion industry. People come from all over the world to fish our waters, and these areas are changing.”

His team is conducting research across Montana’s Blue Ribbon trout fisheries, the Madison, Gallatin, Big Hole and Kootenai rivers, to understand how climate is affecting the fishing opportunities and the economic effects that go along with that.