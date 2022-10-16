UM researchers aim to make hunting regs approachable

Hunters are used to arduous ordeals: trekking through unforgiving weather and terrain; searching, sometimes in vain, for their quarry; and ideally the satisfying but laborious task of packing out an animal.

Three researchers from the University of Montana hope to help hunters with another daunting task — parsing out mountains of complex and varying regulations that govern who can hunt what, where, when and how. The researchers, with the Boone and Crockett Wildlife Conservation Program, spent the summer poring over hunting rules from each of the U.S.'s 50 states. They accessed the regulations online and, to standardize their analysis across wildly differing states, looked only at states' modern firearm regulations and regulations for hunting upland game birds, waterfowl and deer.

The analysis was funded by the Council to Advance Hunting and the Shooting Sports, and will help the council assist states with unusually complex regulations make their rules easier for hunters to digest. The reams of rules each state produces — Montana's 2022 deer, elk and antelope book alone clocks in at 143 pages — could pose a barrier to prospective hunters, or could lead to well-intended hunters inadvertently violating a regulation, the researchers stated in a UM news release.

The three researchers, Jon McRoberts, Joshua Millspaugh and Jonathan Karlen, said that accessing the regulations online added another layer of variability between states, because each state had its own way of displaying information, from a single PDF document to interactive websites.

"Through our discussions with the council, we realized hunting regulation complexity could be a barrier to new hunters,” McRoberts said in the release. “And the majority of current hunters are honest, ethical people, and the fear of doing something wrong unintentionally could keep some from expanding their hunting."

In Texas, for example, each of the state's 254 counties have their own regulations for deer hunting. Karlen noted. "If you are a new hunter, you might be in the right place to hunt, but you might be there at the wrong time."

Montanans don't have to worry as much, though. The researchers noted that Montana's regulations are well done. In a state where geography and fauna vary wildly from east to west, "you can tell very clearly the rules were driven by wildlife management in a very big state," McRoberts said.

The researchers' work wasn't designed to demonize regulations, which they recognize often have a basis in ecology and conservation, but rather to help states understand how to make regulations more approachable, particularly to novice hunters.

Millspaugh, the Boone and Crockett Professor of Wildlife Conservation who led the review, said, "our job with this review was not to tell states what they needed to do but to offer ideas on what they could do to make hunting more accessible, particularly to new hunters."