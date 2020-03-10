UM researchers prepare for potential coronavirus interruption

The University of Montana is taking precautionary steps to make sure millions of dollars of ongoing scientific research aren’t affected by a potential coronavirus-spurred campus closure.
University officials are asking researchers to plan for potential shortages of personal safety equipment, such as gloves and masks, and develop plans for the animals used in research if UM does decide to eventually close campus to minimize spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, among other considerations.
Scott Whittenburg, the vice president of research and creative scholarship, said labs were tasked with determining “essential personnel,” or people who would be allowed onto campus to tend to ongoing research in the event of a closure. Montana so far has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, but planning is underway because the respiratory illness is highly contagious.
As the research vice president at the University of New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina, it’s not the first time Whittenburg has overseen a disaster preparation plan.
“You always think in a disaster situation you’ve covered everything, but of course in Katrina, we found out there were things we hadn’t considered,” he said. “But I think we’re getting ahead of this here in Missoula, and we’ll be in good shape.”
Whittenburg said he was asking labs to maintain a two- to three-month supply of things like gloves, masks, animal feed and bedding, and do their best to ration them, as he was already seeing other institutions hoarding supplies and causing unnecessary shortages. Even if UM is unaffected by coronavirus, the supply chain for critical supplies could be interrupted, he said.
It may be necessary for multiple labs to consolidate to one or two essential personnel, Whittenburg said, so labs, especially those with animals, will need to develop detailed plans for other people taking care of their projects.
In a Monday email to faculty outlining necessary preparations, Whittenburg’s office said labs with animal research subjects, which at UM mainly consist of rodents, should delay starting new long-term studies if possible, and consider “reducing population numbers.”
“UM researchers with active animal studies should consider finalizing experimental endpoints and reducing population numbers in accordance with approved animal use protocols,” the email said. “Furthermore, researchers should delay starting longitudinal studies until further notice.”
Whittenburg was optimistic about Missoula’s prospects of avoiding the widespread coronavirus outbreak because he said the city is relatively isolated. He also said he was working with other research institutions in the region to find ways UM researchers can help carry on others’ projects if those campuses are more deeply affected.
Reed Humphrey, dean of the newly renamed College of Health, said he and his staff were in the process of contacting all of his students working across the Pacific Northwest in clinical training.
With students working in hospitals and nursing facilities, he said their clinical training, which often comes with hourly requirements for graduation or licensing exam eligibility, could potentially be disrupted by any decisions made by those individual clinical sites or by students who choose to opt out of situations where they could become infected.
“We are hopeful that our students will be able to complete their required hours but are working as a team to determine contingency plans so they can graduate on time and meet the requirements to sit for their licensing exams,” Humphrey wrote in an email to the Missoulian. “Things will unfold as they unfold, and we’ll likely be dealing with case-by-case scenarios, but our highest priority is the safety of the students and those around them, their patients and in the larger sense, containing the virus.”
In other university system coronavirus news, Montana State University in Bozeman cancelled all university-affiliated international travel through the end of spring break, it announced Monday.
The University of Montana is piloting moving in-person classes online with a few classes this week. Check back for continuing coverage by the Missoulian of UM's response to coronavirus as a growing number universities around the country cancel classes, move online and postpone major events and conferences.