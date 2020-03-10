UM researchers prepare for potential coronavirus interruption

Reed Humphrey, dean of the newly renamed College of Health, said he and his staff were in the process of contacting all of his students working across the Pacific Northwest in clinical training.

With students working in hospitals and nursing facilities, he said their clinical training, which often comes with hourly requirements for graduation or licensing exam eligibility, could potentially be disrupted by any decisions made by those individual clinical sites or by students who choose to opt out of situations where they could become infected.

“We are hopeful that our students will be able to complete their required hours but are working as a team to determine contingency plans so they can graduate on time and meet the requirements to sit for their licensing exams,” Humphrey wrote in an email to the Missoulian. “Things will unfold as they unfold, and we’ll likely be dealing with case-by-case scenarios, but our highest priority is the safety of the students and those around them, their patients and in the larger sense, containing the virus.”

In other university system coronavirus news, Montana State University in Bozeman cancelled all university-affiliated international travel through the end of spring break, it announced Monday.

The University of Montana is piloting moving in-person classes online with a few classes this week. Check back for continuing coverage by the Missoulian of UM's response to coronavirus as a growing number universities around the country cancel classes, move online and postpone major events and conferences.

