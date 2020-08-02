UM researchers study COVID-19 responses in rural areas

A study through the University of Montana’s Rural Institute released last week says people living in rural areas are more likely to have a health condition that puts them at risk for COVID-19, but also are less likely to adhere to public health recommendations.
“We kind of found a bit of what we expected. Rural residents with disabilities have reported higher prevalence of those risk factors, but less adherence to public health recommendations, and that wasn’t particularly surprising to me,” said Andrew Myers, program director at the Research and Training Center on Disability in Rural Communities (RTC: Rural).
Myers is a UM alum with a master’s in geography. He began his work at RTC: Rural when he graduated in 2011 and has enjoyed the challenging yet rewarding research he does. He’s always been interested in the intersection of people, place and health. He said the “America at a glance: COVID-19 and disability in rural areas” study was unique because the pandemic delayed the studies they had in progress, and it was all conducted through online surveys.
“We’ve used this time to work on a different study we initially weren’t planning on, but it’s proving to be quite interesting,” Myers said.
The study was done using Amazon Mechanical Turk, an online marketplace where RTC: Rural could request people complete their surveys. They had nearly 5,000 people complete a short screening survey and just over 400 were chosen based on their answers to the first question to take part in the study. They collected data from April 23 until May 10, 2020, during nationwide shutdowns.
Survey responders were put into categories based on disability, size of community and adherence to public health guidelines and then compared to find patterns. Their pool of people was limited, because it was all online and the majority of those they surveyed were young, educated and less racially diverse. Yet they found interesting differences between those living in rural areas versus more populated areas.
People in communities with less than 10,000 people were more likely to have a health condition that puts them more at risk for COVID-19 and are less likely to adhere to public health guidelines or trust the majority of public health sources. Sources they compared included media, government agencies, service providers and public figures such as Dr. Anthony Fauci and President Donald Trump.
“Folks in rural areas reported lower trust across all sources, with the exception of President Trump,” Myers said.
He said they also compared how the sources people trust correlate with adherence to public health guidelines like washing hands and wearing masks. Trust in President Trump was the only one that correlated with not adhering to guidelines.
“So, it kind of creates this polarization of information that kind of politicizes a public health issue,” Myers said.
Myers said the researchers compiled recommendations for how to better reach people in rural areas and gain trust. He said health guidelines need to be tailored toward the lifestyles of those in rural areas, they need to be accessible to everyone and be consistent.
“Health messaging needs to be consistent,” Myers said. “When you have conflicting messaging from the same places like the White House Task Force, you’re going to get conflicting responses, so health messaging needs to be consistent, period.”
