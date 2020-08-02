UM researchers study COVID-19 responses in rural areas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A study through the University of Montana’s Rural Institute released last week says people living in rural areas are more likely to have a health condition that puts them at risk for COVID-19, but also are less likely to adhere to public health recommendations.

“We kind of found a bit of what we expected. Rural residents with disabilities have reported higher prevalence of those risk factors, but less adherence to public health recommendations, and that wasn’t particularly surprising to me,” said Andrew Myers, program director at the Research and Training Center on Disability in Rural Communities (RTC: Rural).

Myers is a UM alum with a master’s in geography. He began his work at RTC: Rural when he graduated in 2011 and has enjoyed the challenging yet rewarding research he does. He’s always been interested in the intersection of people, place and health. He said the “America at a glance: COVID-19 and disability in rural areas” study was unique because the pandemic delayed the studies they had in progress, and it was all conducted through online surveys.

“We’ve used this time to work on a different study we initially weren’t planning on, but it’s proving to be quite interesting,” Myers said.