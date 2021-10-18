UM responds to Title IX lawsuit, files for partial dismissal

The University of Montana responded to a federal lawsuit on Monday, asking for one of the four plaintiffs' claims to be thrown out of the suit and refuting the allegations.
The lawsuit, filed in early August in federal court in Missoula by three former and one current UM employee, accused the university and Montana University System of sex-based discrimination and Title IX violations.
“The University of Montana’s response today shows these accusations are not based on facts and do not have legal merit," UM spokesman Dave Kuntz said in a statement to the Missoulian. "The complaint contains false and inflammatory allegations, fails to establish a viable claim under Title IX, and we look forward to defending the university’s actions.”
“In addition to the answer denying the factual allegations, the university has filed a motion to dismiss one of the complaints since it does not even meet the technical requirements to proceed further. We will rigorously defend the three other meritless claims in court,” he added.
Saying UM fostered a toxic environment where women were discriminated and retaliated against, the four plaintiffs describe treatment from the university they say is part of the “good ‘ol boys’ club.”
The plaintiffs — Catherine Cole, Barbara Koostra, Mary-Ann Sontag Bowman and Rhondie Voorhees — also specifically point to President Seth Bodnar creating a campus atmosphere where women were questioned and belittled.
Title IX of the federal Education Amendments of 1972 prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex.
The university is requesting Sontag Bowman’s complaint be excluded from the suit because “Plaintiff Bowman’s claims are not actionable under Title IX, nor is Plaintiff Bowman’s derivative claim for breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing,” according to the motion for partial dismissal filed Monday.
In order for a Title IX complaint to have merit, there needs to be an “adverse” action on the part of the defendant, and Sontag Bowman fails to identify such adverse action on the university’s part, Kuntz said.
“The factual allegations in her complaint fail to establish an adverse employment action that can be the basis of a retaliation claim,” a brief in support of the motion said, adding no adverse employment action is alleged by the employee.
Bowman’s complaint surrounds the School of Social Work.
“At the encouragement of UM leadership, the only male faculty member and current chair sought a second 5-year term; effectively, foreclosing female leadership in the School of Social Work for a decade,” Sontag Bowman’s complaint reads.
It goes on to say, “Had UM not discouraged other applicants by selecting its preferred choice, Dr. Sontag Bowman would have applied for this leadership position.”
Since Bowman did not apply for the position, UM’s argument is that Title IX does not apply in this situation.
On Aug. 19, 18 additional women joined the suit, prompting the plaintiffs to request class-action certification.
The amended complaint asks to include female employees employed by the university “at any point” since 2013 who have experienced harassment, retaliation or discrimination on the basis of sex, who were forced to resign, had their position terminated, or had limited options for professional growth.
It alleges sex-based discrimination continues today at UM and MUS.
The complaint cites “John Doe defendants 1-50” but does not specify who “John Does” are or the allegations about them.
In a wider response to the lawsuit, UM said the defendants failed to provide notice to the school regarding claims of sexual harassment or a hostile work environment. It goes on to say the plaintiffs were not deprived of access to educational opportunities or benefits.
The four plaintiffs are represented by Hillary Carls and Sherine Blackford of Blackford Carls P.C. in Bozeman. The firm did not immediately return a request for comment.