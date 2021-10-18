UM responds to Title IX lawsuit, files for partial dismissal

The University of Montana responded to a federal lawsuit on Monday, asking for one of the four plaintiffs' claims to be thrown out of the suit and refuting the allegations.

The lawsuit, filed in early August in federal court in Missoula by three former and one current UM employee, accused the university and Montana University System of sex-based discrimination and Title IX violations.

“The University of Montana’s response today shows these accusations are not based on facts and do not have legal merit," UM spokesman Dave Kuntz said in a statement to the Missoulian. "The complaint contains false and inflammatory allegations, fails to establish a viable claim under Title IX, and we look forward to defending the university’s actions.”

“In addition to the answer denying the factual allegations, the university has filed a motion to dismiss one of the complaints since it does not even meet the technical requirements to proceed further. We will rigorously defend the three other meritless claims in court,” he added.

Saying UM fostered a toxic environment where women were discriminated and retaliated against, the four plaintiffs describe treatment from the university they say is part of the “good ‘ol boys’ club.”