UM reviews 3 sex assault cases, sends 2 to county attorney for felony rape charges

The University of Montana is investigating three sexual assault cases, two of which also have pending felony rape charges in the Missoula County Attorney’s Office.

The investigations follow three alerts sent out last fall notifying the UM community of sexual assaults reported to campus police, according to UM Police Chief Brad Giffin.

Because the charges are still pending, names of suspects and affidavits detailing the incidents are not available yet.

On Nov. 18, an alert was sent out about a sexual assault at an on-campus residence hall in September. The suspect was known to the survivor, the alert said. Less than a week later, on Nov. 23, a second alert was issued for a sexual assault and strangulation of a student that took place in a dorm, also in September by someone the survivor knew.

The Dec. 1 alert was for a third dorm assault that occurred just a few days prior. The suspect was known to the victim and an investigation was opened for this case as well.

The two reports from November are currently pending charges, Giffin said. He wasn't able to clarify if the involved parties are current or former students.

The two September incidents are two separate cases, but involve the same suspect, Missoula Chief Criminal Deputy Attorney Matt Jennings said. He noted the cases involve multiple parties and the assigned prosecutor is working with the survivors.

The case from Dec. 1 is still under investigation by university police. It is expected to be sent to the county attorney’s office in coming weeks for review, Giffin said.

Giffin didn’t confirm the exact timeline of when university investigators sent the case files to the county attorney’s office for review. Because sexual assault investigations are evidence-based, they can take a while. Giffin added for all three investigations, the survivors chose to pursue criminal charges.

“When UM Police receive information regarding a sexual assault, a process is started that emphasizes the needs and interests of the survivor," UM spokesman Dave Kuntz said. "If the survivor chooses to press charges, UM Police work closely with applicable law enforcement agencies to conduct evidence-based investigations to ensure perpetrators are held appropriately accountable. UMPD also provides survivors with information about on and off campus resources.”

The investigation was done by a university police detective with assistance from the Missoula Police Department's Special Victims Unit, Giffin added.

The county attorney's office didn't have a timeline of when charges in the September assaults might be officially filed.

Prior to the three sexual assault alerts, UM sent out two alerts in September and October. One was for a drug-facilitated assault, the other for a case of stalking and fondling. Neither case resulted in criminal charges.

